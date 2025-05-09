XRP News: Don’T Miss The $VLT Presale As Vaultro Finance Aims To Become The S&P 500 Of Crypto

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto analysts and early DeFi backers are urging investors to pay close attention as Vaultro Finance officially launches the. As the first decentralized index fund protocol built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), Vaultro is rapidly gaining momentum as the go-to platform for tokenized portfolio investing.









Inspired by the utility and simplicity of traditional index funds like the S&P 500, Vaultro brings a powerful model to Web3: on-chain, non-custodial index funds that let users diversify into themes such as AI, DeFi, stablecoins, top XRPL tokens, and more - all with a single transaction.

Why Investors Are Moving Fast

Vaultro is more than just a token launch. It's a full-featured DeFi protocol powered by real-world utility. The $VLT token unlocks:



Custom Fund Creation – Only $VLT holders can create and manage index funds



Governance Participation – Vote on protocol upgrades and fund listings



Reduced Transaction Fees – Lower costs on minting, withdrawals, and rebalancing

Staking Rewards – Earn yield for locking $VLT and supporting protocol health



Backed by XRPL Hooks and Escrow, Vaultro is fast, secure, and entirely on-chain - giving it a technical edge in the growing XRP ecosystem.

$VLT Presale: Early Access Won't Last

The $VLT token is now in active presale, with strong demand and daily community growth. As the utility token that powers all core Vaultro functions, $VLT is expected to play a central role in how users create, govern, and earn through the protocol.

Presale Details: Secure $VLT Early



Presale Status: Live Now



Minimum Buy: 150 XRP

Early participants are already joining the Vaultro movement - don't wait until it's trading at higher prices on DEXs.

The Future of Index Investing Is Here

Vaultro is not just building a protocol - it's creating a new asset class. And with $VLT presale allocations filling quickly, now is the time to act.

