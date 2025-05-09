2025 Immigration Trends

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Immigration Partners PLLC Releases 2025 U.S. Immigration Forecast for Employers and Foreign Workers

Global Immigration Partners PLLC, a leading U.S. immigration law firm serving corporate and individual clients worldwide, has released its highly anticipated forecast on 2025 U.S. Immigration Trends, aimed at helping businesses and foreign nationals prepare for the year ahead.



As global mobility rebounds and immigration policies continue to evolve post-election, the firm's new analysis highlights critical changes to H-1B visa policy, green card processing delays, and compliance risks tied to remote work arrangements.

“2025 is a defining year for U.S. immigration,” said the Press Secretary at Global Immigration Partners PLLC.“Our clients-both employers and individuals-need strategic insight, not just legal services. That's why we've published this forward-looking guide.”

Key Takeaways from the Report:

H-1B Program: Anticipated changes to the lottery system and increased scrutiny of third-party placements.

Green Card Backlogs: Continued delays in EB-2/EB-3 categories, especially for Indian and Chinese nationals.

Remote Work Risks: Employers must update LCAs and maintain compliance in hybrid environments.

Visa Interview Delays: Persistent processing issues at high-volume consulates like Mumbai and Mexico City.

Policy Outlook: Legislative uncertainty and the potential impact of new executive actions post-election.

The report also provides actionable recommendations for employers, including early H-1B planning for FY2026, PERM audit preparation, and best practices for I-9 and public access file compliance.

About Global Immigration Partners PLLC

Global Immigration Partners PLLC is a full-service immigration law firm that partners with businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals to navigate complex U.S. immigration systems. The firm specializes in employment-based visas, global mobility, investment immigration, and compliance services.\

