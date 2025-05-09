SSU Exposes Hungarian Intelligence Spy Network In Zakarpattia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) For the first time in Ukraine's history, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has uncovered a spy network linked to Hungary's military intelligence operating in Zakarpattia (Transcarpathia) region.

According Ukrinform, this was reported by the SSU .

The spy cell's mission was to gather information on Zakarpattia's military defenses, identify vulnerabilities in its ground and air defense systems, and analyze local public sentiment, including hypothetical reactions of residents in case Hungarian troops entered the region.

As a result of a complex counterintelligence operation, two agents working for the Hungarian intelligence network were detained in Zakarpattia.

The investigation identified a career officer in Hungary's military intelligence as the handler of both agents, whose identity has already been established by the SSU.

One of the agents is a 40-year-old former Ukrainian serviceman from Berehove district, who was recruited by Hungarian operatives back in 2021 and remained a "sleeper agent" until activated in September 2024.

After activation, the agent was tasked with assessing: local population reactions to potential deployment of“peacekeeping forces” (including Hungarian troops); military gear and arms available on the Zakarpattia black market; migration trends among ethnic Hungarians; locations, strength, and equipment of Ukraine's armed forces and law enforcement in the region.

The agent conducted on-site reconnaissance of Ukrainian air defense positions, including S-300 missile complexes, and later traveled to Hungary using a medical caretaker certificate for his father to justify border crossing.

There, he received cash payments from his handler and was instructed to recruit additional informants. The SSU confirmed attempts to recruit at least two people.

The plan was to expand the network into frontline and near-frontline areas.

In March 2025, the SSU documented a second meeting between the agent and his handler, during which the agent received a secure communication device.

His new assignments included identifying official vehicles used by Ukrainian defense and security forces in Zakarpattia, reporting on Ukrainian comabt losses, and tracking events from the frontlines. He also established contact with a source inside the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Another detainee is a former Ukrainian military servicewoman, who was discharged in 2025. Her mission included reporting on aircraft and helicopters in the region, as well as internal military infrastructure of the unit where she previously served.

All activities were meticulously documented by SSU counterintelligence. During searches, phones and physical evidence of espionage were seized.

The suspects have been officially charged under Article 111-2 of Ukraine's Criminal Code – high treason during wartime. They are currently in pre-trial detention and face life imprisonment with property confiscation.

The operation was conducted under the oversight of the Office of the Prosecutor General. Investigative measures continue to identify and prosecute all members of the Hungarian spy network.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in Sumy region, the SSU recently detained a 44-year-old local resident who spied for Russia's FSB in the Kursk sector of the front.