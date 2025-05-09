Germany's FM: On Europe Day, It's Important To Be In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Germany's new Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, said that his visit to Ukraine together with his European counterparts is meant to demonstrate solidarity with Ukrainians and a commitment to support them in resisting Russian aggression.

He stated this in a video published on the social network X, as reported by Ukrinform.

The German Foreign Minister said he arrived in Ukraine the previous evening.

"As Foreign Minister, this is my first time in Ukraine. Why? Together with my colleagues from other EU countries, I want to show on Europe Day (May 9 – ed.) that we stand with Ukraine," the diplomat said.

He emphasized that Europe is "a place of hope" for Ukraine. Wadephul recalled that after the start of the full-scale war, many Ukrainians found refuge in European countries. He noted that Ukrainians hope their country will become a member of the European Union, and assured that Germany will support them on that path.

Wadephul highlighted that the EU as an organization ensures security and order on the continent. He named these issues as key priorities in his role as Foreign Minister.

"We need to pursue a foreign policy that is security-oriented. That's why it's important that we all send a united message of solidarity to Ukraine," the minister said.

He stressed that this is especially relevant on Europe Day.

As reported earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced that on May 9, European foreign ministers would visit Ukraine to discuss support for the country's defense industry and to coordinate political conditions for establishing an international tribunal to prosecute war crimes and the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Johann Wadephul previously visited Ukraine in December 2024, when he accompanied then-chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz.

