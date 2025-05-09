Kenya: Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale Engages United States (U.S.) Charge D’Affaires On Strategic Health Collaboration

Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale held bilateral talks with U.S. Chargé d'Affaires H.E. Marc Dillard to strengthen strategic health collaboration and review ongoing U.S. foreign assistance to Kenya.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in key areas such as health workforce development, digital health and information systems, non-communicable diseases, mental health, and the climate-health nexus-all central to Kenya's Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

Hon. Duale welcomed continued partnership through the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA), which supports health system strengthening, disease surveillance, and emergency response.

He acknowledged the impact of U.S.-funded programs, including PEPFAR, USAID, and CDC, particularly in combating HIV/AIDS, TB, and malaria. He reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity in all joint health initiatives.

The U.S. expressed readiness to align its support with Kenya's health strategies to enhance the country's health systems.

The CS was joined by Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, Director of Family Health Dr. Bashir Isaak, Dr. Bashir Issak, Head Directorate of Family Health and Head of NASCOP Dr. Andrew Mulwa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.