Bybit P2P: Three Ways To Win Rewards For Block Traders

Event period : May 8, 2025 , 8AM UTC – Jul. 11, 2025 , 11:59PM UTC

: The first 20 new users will get to claiminstantly by completing their first block trade.Users who trade 20,000 USDT or more in Block Trade (except existing Block Trade Advertisers) will get to share in a 3,500 USDT prize pool, with up toin prizes up for grabs.: A 3,000 USDT prize pool is reserved for Block Trade Advertisers-the first 20 eligible Block Trade Advertisers stand to earnwhen they trade at least 50,000 USDT.

Bybit's P2P Block Trading platform enables private transactions of substantial volumes through Bybit's intuitive interface. Customized for large digital asset purchases sales, the service streamlines regular order placements into a single order for bulk transactions, minimizing slippage and typically offering reduced fees on top of Bybit's enterprise-grade security.

The marketplace presents earning potential for users with diverse cryptoholdings. With generous transaction limits ranging from 10,000 to 200,000 USDT per order, Bybit P2P Block Trading serves as a reliable solution for traders looking to scale up their P2P trading.

Rewards are on a first-come, first-served basis. Restrictions apply. For the detailed terms and conditions, users may visit: Bybit P2P Block Trade

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit