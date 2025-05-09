Global Advanced Carbon Materials Market Forecast To 2035: Strong Demand Across Aerospace, Energy, And Electronics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report offers strategic insights into production technologies, supply chains, market growth opportunities, and competitive landscapes. Dive into comprehensive market forecasts through 2035, regional analysis, end-user industry insights, pricing trends, production capacities, and sustainability evaluations. Unlock the potential of carbon materials in revolutionizing technology.

Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials 2025-2035 provides an in-depth analysis of the entire carbon materials ecosystem, from traditional carbon fibers to cutting-edge nanomaterials like graphene and carbon nanotubes.

With the push for sustainable development and the transition to green energy, advanced carbon materials are playing an increasingly critical role in enabling next-generation technologies.

Their exceptional properties - including high strength-to-weight ratios, thermal and electrical conductivity, and chemical stability - make them indispensable in addressing complex engineering challenges across multiple industries.

Advanced carbon materials are transforming industries through applications in:



Lightweight, high-strength composites for aerospace and automotive

Next-generation batteries and supercapacitors

Thermal management in electronics

Medical implants and drug delivery systems

Water purification and environmental remediation Sensors and electronic components

Their commercial importance continues to grow as manufacturing processes mature, reducing costs and enabling broader adoption across multiple sectors where conventional materials cannot meet increasingly demanding performance requirements.

The "Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials 2025-2035" report examines the technical, commercial, and market aspects of carbon materials, offering strategic insights into production technologies, supply chains, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities.

Report contents include:



Market Analysis and Forecasts:



Comprehensive market sizing and growth projections through 2035 for all advanced carbon material categories



Detailed regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and emerging markets



End-user industry breakdown with application-specific forecasts



Pricing trends and cost analyses across the entire carbon materials spectrum

Production capacities by material type and leading manufacturers

Material Coverage:



Carbon Fibers: PAN-based, pitch-based, bio-based, and recycled carbon fibers



Carbon Black: Conventional, specialty, and recovered carbon black



Graphite: Natural flake, synthetic, spherical, and expandable graphite



Graphene: Few-layer, multi-layer, graphene oxide, and graphene nanoplatelets



Carbon Nanotubes: Single-walled, multi-walled, and vertically aligned CNTs



Nanodiamonds: Detonation nanodiamonds and fluorescent nanodiamonds

Other Carbon Materials: Carbon aerogels, fullerenes, carbon nanofibers, and biochar

Application Analysis:



Thermal Management: Interface materials, heat spreaders, and thermal solutions



Energy Storage: Battery additives, supercapacitors, and fuel cell components



Composites: Aerospace, automotive, wind energy, and sporting goods



Electronics: Conductive inks, sensors, EMI shielding, and flexible electronics

Environmental Technologies: Carbon capture, water purification, and remediation

Technology Assessment:



Manufacturing processes and innovations for each carbon material type



Technology readiness levels (TRL) and commercialization timelines



Emerging synthesis methods and their potential impact on markets

Key technical challenges and R&D priorities

Competitive Landscape:



Detailed profiles of 1000 companies across the carbon materials value chain.



Strategic analysis of key market players including producers and product developers, including product portfolios and business models



Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships reshaping the industry

Emerging start-ups and innovators disrupting traditional markets

Sustainability and Regulatory Analysis:



Environmental impact assessments of production processes



Carbon footprint comparisons across material types



Regulatory frameworks affecting carbon materials globally Recycling and circular economy initiatives

Companies Profiled Include:



Arkema

Birla Carbon

Black Bear Carbon

Black Semiconductor GmbH

C12

Carbon Conversions

Carbice

Cabot Corporation

Directa Plus

DowAksa

Eden Innovations

First Graphene

Fujitsu Laboratories

GrafTech International

Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphenea

GraphEnergy Tech

Graphjet Technology

Hexcel Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

HydroGraph

Imerys

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics

Levidian Nanosystems

Lyten

Mersen

Nanocomp Technologies

Naieel Technology

NanoXplore

NDB Technology

OCSiAl Group

Paragraf

Perpetuus Carbon Group

Premier Graphene

Resonac

Samsung

SGL Carbon

Skeleton Technologies

Syrah Resources

Talga Resources

Teijin Limited

Thomas Swan

Toray Industries

TrimTabs

Universal Matter

Vartega

Versarien Zeon Specialty Materials

Key Topics Covered:

1 THE ADVANCED CARBON MATERIALS MARKET

1.1 Market overview Pg

1.2 Main Applications

1.3 Role of advanced carbon materials in the green transition

2 CARBON FIBERS

2.1 Properties of carbon fibers

2.2 Precursor material types

2.3 Markets and applications

2.4 Market analysis

2.5 Company profiles

3 CARBON BLACK

3.1 Commercially available carbon black

3.2 Properties

3.3 Manufacturing processes

3.4 Markets and applications

3.5 Specialty carbon black

3.6 Recovered carbon black (rCB)

3.7 Market analysis

3.8 Company profiles (51 company profiles)

4 GRAPHITE

4.1 Types of graphite

4.2 Natural graphite

4.3 Synthetic graphite

4.4 New technologies

4.5 Recycling of graphite materials

4.6 Markers and applications

4.7 Graphite pricing (ton)

4.8 Global production of graphite

4.9 Global market demand for graphite by end use market 2016-2035, tonnes

4.10 Demand for graphite by end use markets, 2023

4.11 Demand for graphite by end use markets, 2035

4.12 Demand by region

4.13 Factors that aid graphite market growth

4.14 Factors that hinder graphite market growth

4.15 Main market players

4.16 Market supply chain

4.17 Company profiles (102 company profiles)

5 BIOCHAR

5.1 What is biochar?

5.2 Carbon sequestration

5.3 Properties of biochar

5.4 Markets and applications

5.5 Biochar production

5.6 Feedstocks

5.7 Production processes

5.8 Carbon credits

5.9 Markets for biochar

5.10 Market analysis

5.11 Global market

5.12 Company profiles (130 company profiles)

6 GRAPHENE

6.1 Types of graphene

6.2 Properties

6.3 Market analysis

6.4 Company profiles (368 company profiles)

7 CARBON NANOTUBES

7.1 Properties

7.2 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)

7.3 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)

7.4 Other types

8 CARBON NANOFIBERS

8.1 Properties

8.2 Synthesis

8.3 Markets

8.4 Market analysis

8.5 Global market revenues

8.6 Companies (12 company profiles)

9 FULLERENES

9.1 Properties

9.2 Markets and applications

9.3 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

9.4 Market analysis

9.5 Producers (20 company profiles)

10 NANODIAMONDS

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Types

10.3 Markets and applications

10.4 Market analysis

10.5 Company profiles (30 company profiles)

11 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS

11.1 Comparison to quantum dots

11.2 Properties

11.3 Synthesis

11.4 Applications

11.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing

11.6 Graphene quantum dot producers (9 company profiles)

12 CARBON FOAM

12.1 Types

12.2 Properties

12.3 Applications

12.4 Company profiles (9 company profiles)

13 DIAMOND-LIKE CARBON (DLC) COATINGS

13.1 Properties

13.2 Applications and markets

13.3 Global market size

13.4 Company profiles (9 company profiles)

14 ACTIVATED CARBON

14.1 Overview

14.2 Types

14.3 Production

14.4 Markets and applications

14.5 Market analysis

14.6 Global market revenues 2020-2035

14.7 Companies (22 company profiles)

15 CARBON AEROGELS AND XEROGELS

15.1 Overview

15.2 Types

15.3 Markets and applications

15.4 Market analysis

15.5 Global market

15.6 Companies (10 company profiles)

16 CARBON MATERIALS FROM CARBON CAPTURE AND UTILIZATION

16.1 CO2 capture from point sources

16.2 Main carbon capture processes

16.3 Carbon separation technologies

16.4 Direct air capture (DAC)

16.5 Companies (4 company profiles)

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900