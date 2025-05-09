Global Advanced Carbon Materials Market Forecast To 2035: Strong Demand Across Aerospace, Energy, And Electronics
The Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials 2025-2035 provides an in-depth analysis of the entire carbon materials ecosystem, from traditional carbon fibers to cutting-edge nanomaterials like graphene and carbon nanotubes.
With the push for sustainable development and the transition to green energy, advanced carbon materials are playing an increasingly critical role in enabling next-generation technologies.
Their exceptional properties - including high strength-to-weight ratios, thermal and electrical conductivity, and chemical stability - make them indispensable in addressing complex engineering challenges across multiple industries.
Advanced carbon materials are transforming industries through applications in:
- Lightweight, high-strength composites for aerospace and automotive Next-generation batteries and supercapacitors Thermal management in electronics Medical implants and drug delivery systems Water purification and environmental remediation Sensors and electronic components
Their commercial importance continues to grow as manufacturing processes mature, reducing costs and enabling broader adoption across multiple sectors where conventional materials cannot meet increasingly demanding performance requirements.
The "Global Market for Advanced Carbon Materials 2025-2035" report examines the technical, commercial, and market aspects of carbon materials, offering strategic insights into production technologies, supply chains, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities.
Report contents include:
- Market Analysis and Forecasts:
- Comprehensive market sizing and growth projections through 2035 for all advanced carbon material categories Detailed regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and emerging markets End-user industry breakdown with application-specific forecasts Pricing trends and cost analyses across the entire carbon materials spectrum Production capacities by material type and leading manufacturers
- Carbon Fibers: PAN-based, pitch-based, bio-based, and recycled carbon fibers Carbon Black: Conventional, specialty, and recovered carbon black Graphite: Natural flake, synthetic, spherical, and expandable graphite Graphene: Few-layer, multi-layer, graphene oxide, and graphene nanoplatelets Carbon Nanotubes: Single-walled, multi-walled, and vertically aligned CNTs Nanodiamonds: Detonation nanodiamonds and fluorescent nanodiamonds Other Carbon Materials: Carbon aerogels, fullerenes, carbon nanofibers, and biochar
- Thermal Management: Interface materials, heat spreaders, and thermal solutions Energy Storage: Battery additives, supercapacitors, and fuel cell components Composites: Aerospace, automotive, wind energy, and sporting goods Electronics: Conductive inks, sensors, EMI shielding, and flexible electronics Environmental Technologies: Carbon capture, water purification, and remediation
- Manufacturing processes and innovations for each carbon material type Technology readiness levels (TRL) and commercialization timelines Emerging synthesis methods and their potential impact on markets Key technical challenges and R&D priorities
- Detailed profiles of 1000 companies across the carbon materials value chain. Strategic analysis of key market players including producers and product developers, including product portfolios and business models Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships reshaping the industry Emerging start-ups and innovators disrupting traditional markets
- Environmental impact assessments of production processes Carbon footprint comparisons across material types Regulatory frameworks affecting carbon materials globally Recycling and circular economy initiatives
Companies Profiled Include:
- Arkema Birla Carbon Black Bear Carbon Black Semiconductor GmbH C12 Carbon Conversions Carbice Cabot Corporation Directa Plus DowAksa Eden Innovations First Graphene Fujitsu Laboratories GrafTech International Graphene Manufacturing Group Graphenea GraphEnergy Tech Graphjet Technology Hexcel Corporation Huntsman Corporation HydroGraph Imerys INBRAIN Neuroelectronics Levidian Nanosystems Lyten Mersen Nanocomp Technologies Naieel Technology NanoXplore NDB Technology OCSiAl Group Paragraf Perpetuus Carbon Group Premier Graphene Resonac Samsung SGL Carbon Skeleton Technologies Syrah Resources Talga Resources Teijin Limited Thomas Swan Toray Industries TrimTabs Universal Matter Vartega Versarien Zeon Specialty Materials
Key Topics Covered:
1 THE ADVANCED CARBON MATERIALS MARKET
1.1 Market overview Pg
1.2 Main Applications
1.3 Role of advanced carbon materials in the green transition
2 CARBON FIBERS
2.1 Properties of carbon fibers
2.2 Precursor material types
2.3 Markets and applications
2.4 Market analysis
2.5 Company profiles
3 CARBON BLACK
3.1 Commercially available carbon black
3.2 Properties
3.3 Manufacturing processes
3.4 Markets and applications
3.5 Specialty carbon black
3.6 Recovered carbon black (rCB)
3.7 Market analysis
3.8 Company profiles (51 company profiles)
4 GRAPHITE
4.1 Types of graphite
4.2 Natural graphite
4.3 Synthetic graphite
4.4 New technologies
4.5 Recycling of graphite materials
4.6 Markers and applications
4.7 Graphite pricing (ton)
4.8 Global production of graphite
4.9 Global market demand for graphite by end use market 2016-2035, tonnes
4.10 Demand for graphite by end use markets, 2023
4.11 Demand for graphite by end use markets, 2035
4.12 Demand by region
4.13 Factors that aid graphite market growth
4.14 Factors that hinder graphite market growth
4.15 Main market players
4.16 Market supply chain
4.17 Company profiles (102 company profiles)
5 BIOCHAR
5.1 What is biochar?
5.2 Carbon sequestration
5.3 Properties of biochar
5.4 Markets and applications
5.5 Biochar production
5.6 Feedstocks
5.7 Production processes
5.8 Carbon credits
5.9 Markets for biochar
5.10 Market analysis
5.11 Global market
5.12 Company profiles (130 company profiles)
6 GRAPHENE
6.1 Types of graphene
6.2 Properties
6.3 Market analysis
6.4 Company profiles (368 company profiles)
7 CARBON NANOTUBES
7.1 Properties
7.2 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)
7.3 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)
7.4 Other types
8 CARBON NANOFIBERS
8.1 Properties
8.2 Synthesis
8.3 Markets
8.4 Market analysis
8.5 Global market revenues
8.6 Companies (12 company profiles)
9 FULLERENES
9.1 Properties
9.2 Markets and applications
9.3 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
9.4 Market analysis
9.5 Producers (20 company profiles)
10 NANODIAMONDS
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Types
10.3 Markets and applications
10.4 Market analysis
10.5 Company profiles (30 company profiles)
11 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS
11.1 Comparison to quantum dots
11.2 Properties
11.3 Synthesis
11.4 Applications
11.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing
11.6 Graphene quantum dot producers (9 company profiles)
12 CARBON FOAM
12.1 Types
12.2 Properties
12.3 Applications
12.4 Company profiles (9 company profiles)
13 DIAMOND-LIKE CARBON (DLC) COATINGS
13.1 Properties
13.2 Applications and markets
13.3 Global market size
13.4 Company profiles (9 company profiles)
14 ACTIVATED CARBON
14.1 Overview
14.2 Types
14.3 Production
14.4 Markets and applications
14.5 Market analysis
14.6 Global market revenues 2020-2035
14.7 Companies (22 company profiles)
15 CARBON AEROGELS AND XEROGELS
15.1 Overview
15.2 Types
15.3 Markets and applications
15.4 Market analysis
15.5 Global market
15.6 Companies (10 company profiles)
16 CARBON MATERIALS FROM CARBON CAPTURE AND UTILIZATION
16.1 CO2 capture from point sources
16.2 Main carbon capture processes
16.3 Carbon separation technologies
16.4 Direct air capture (DAC)
16.5 Companies (4 company profiles)
