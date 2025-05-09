EQS-News: GESCO SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

GESCO SE publishes 3-month report 2025

Start to the 2025 fiscal year as expected

Incoming orders at previous year's level (previous year adjusted € 132.8 million) Sales 6% higher (previous year adjusted € 114.7 million) GESCO SE, which is listed in the Prime Standard, today published its quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2025. The first quarter continues to be characterised by recessionary trends in Germany, particularly in the mechanical engineering sector, and the persistently unstable global situation. The demand situation at our subsidiaries has stabilised overall, even if a very heterogeneous development can be observed here. While some subsidiaries continue to be confronted with low demand, others are already showing signs of stabilisation and, in some cases, a slight improvement. When comparing the quarterly figures for the first quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2024 in today's quarterly statement, it should be noted that there were significant changes at the turn of the year. The subsidiary AstroPlast was sold in December 2024 as part of a management buyout. The foundry and steel mill divisions at Doerrenberg were sold with effect from 31 December 2024. Both the sold divisions and AstroPlast are included in the figures for the first quarter of 2024. In addition, GESCO SE carried out a new segmentation of its portfolio companies as at 1 January 2025. For better comparability, the previous year is partially adjusted in the quarterly report to exclude the sold company and business areas and then reported as 'adjusted' for the previous year. In the segment reporting, AstroPlast is shown outside the new segments together with GESCO SE and other companies, while the sold business areas of Doerrenberg are included in the Materials Refinement & Distribution segment in the previous year. The first quarter of 2025 developed as expected, meaning that a moderate recovery at best can currently be observed. The mechanical and plant engineering sector, which is particularly relevant for GESCO, remains highly uncertain, not least due to US economic policy, which is slowing demand. Against the backdrop of the general conditions described above, incoming orders developed satisfactorily in the first quarter. Primarily due to the very good order intake at SVT, this was 8.5% higher than sales revenue across all segments in the reporting period. At € 132.1 million, incoming orders were roughly at the previous year's adjusted level of € 132.8 million. Group sales decreased moderately by 2.1% to € 121.7 million compared to the same period of the previous year (Q1 2024: € 124.3 million). Adjusted for the sold activities, this results in an increase of 6.1% (previous year adjusted: € 114.7 million). EBIT rose moderately in the reporting period to € 4.1 million (Q1 2024: € 4.0 million). Consolidated net profit after minority interests reached € 2.0 million (Q1 2024: € 1.8 million). Earnings per share thus totalled € 0.19 (Q1 2024: € 0.16). The full 3-month report 2025 can be found at . Key figures (IFRS) GESCO Group: in T€ 01/01/2025 – 03/31/2025 01/01/2024 – 03/31/20241) Change

Incoming orders 132,087 142,293 -7.2% Sales 121,712 124,297 -2.1% EBITDA 8,164 8,555 -4.6% EBIT 4,099 4,037 1.5% ROS in % 3.4% 3.2% 12 bp EBT 3,155 2,901 8.8% Group earnings2) 2,017 1,786 12.9% Earnings per share in € 0.19 0.16 21.8% Closing price in €3) 16.00 17.45 -8.3% Employees4) 1,471 1,838 -19.9% 1) Including the Foundry and Steel divisions and AstroPlast, which were sold at the end of 2024 2) After minority interests 3) XETRA closing price on the balance sheet date 4) Number on the balance sheet date, excluding trainees About GESCO: GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry, specialising in Materials Refinement & Distribution, Lifescience & Healthcare and Industrial Assets & Infrastructure. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO gives institutional and private investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the industrial SME sector.

