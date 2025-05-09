Zulal Wellness Resort Hosts ASEAN Diplomats For Mangrove Planting Event

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Qatar's largest wellness destination, proudly hosted a mangrove planting event recently in collaboration with the Royal Thai Embassy, in its capacity as Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Doha for 2025. The initiative underscores ASEAN's shared commitment to environmental sustainability and supports Qatar's ongoing efforts in mangrove conservation.

The event brought together diplomats and representatives from ASEAN member states, including Ambassador of Thailand H E Sira Swangsilpa; Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam H E Mohamed Bahrin Abu Bakar; Ambassador of Indonesia H E Ridwan Hassan; Ambassador of Singapore H E Pong Kok Tian; Ambassador of Vietnam H E Nguyen Huy Hiep; Chargé d'Affaires, Embassy of Malaysia Maryam Masyitah Ahmad Termizi; and Chargé d'Affaires at Embassy of Philippines, Cassandra B. Sawadjaan.

The gathering highlighted the importance of ecological preservation with participants planting mangroves, a vital natural resource for coastal protection, carbon sequestration, and biodiversity. Following the planting activity, guests enjoyed a curated wellness lunch at Al Sidr, further reflecting Zulal's dedication to holistic wellbeing and sustainable hospitality.

General Manager at Zulal Wellness Resort, Ammar Samad remarked,“We are honoured to collaborate with the ASEAN Committee in Doha on this meaningful initiative. At Zulal Wellness Resort, sustainability is intertwined with wellness, and this event embodies our mission to nurture both personal wellbeing and planetary health. Just as mangroves create vital ecosystems, we believe in fostering connections - between people, nature, and sustainable living. Today's collaboration with ASEAN partners reflects this shared vision for a healthier future. Mangroves are not just trees, they are lifelines for our ecosystem, and today's effort is a testament to collective action for a greener future.”

Ambassador of Thailand H E Sira Swangsilpa, as Chair of ACD for 2025, added,“This mangrove planting activity symbolises ASEAN's united commitment to environmental responsibility in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030's environmental conservation priority. Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som stands as a testament to the valued partnership between Thailand's Chiva-Som and Msheireb Properties, uniting our shared values of wellness, sustainability, and innovation. Zulal has been a key partner of the Embassy, actively supporting our efforts to promote Thai hospitality and environmental conservation efforts.

"Together, we aim to contribute to the preservation of Qatar's natural environment and strengthen the spirit of community and environmental stewardship among the members of ASEAN Committee in Doha.”

Zulal Wellness Resort continues to lead in sustainable luxury, integrating eco-conscious practices with its world-class wellness offerings. The mangrove initiative reinforces the resort's role as a catalyst for positive change, both locally and regionally.