Traders Vow To Keep Goods Flowing In All Circumstances Amid Tensions With Pakistan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which represents 90 million traders, on Friday said the country's entire trading community stands firmly with the government and the armed forces under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing tensions with Pakistan.

Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT Secretary General and Member of Parliament from Delhi's Chandni Chowk, said,“Just as our brave soldiers are guarding the borders, the traders of the nation are determined to act as soldiers on the economic front, ensuring that the country's supply chain remains uninterrupted under all circumstances.”

Khandelwal said the Indian armed forces have responded to Pakistan's nefarious actions with exemplary courage and strength, which is a matter of immense pride for the nation. The current situation is akin to a state of war, and every citizen is standing in full solidarity with the government to ensure that Pakistan is taught a strong and lasting lesson.

He further clarified that there is no shortage of foodgrains or other essential items in the country. All commodities are abundantly available in the markets, and the government has adequate reserves. Therefore, no citizen needs to hoard or stockpile goods. Just like during the COVID period, traders will not only maintain the supply chain but, if needed, also ensure delivery of essentials to people's doorsteps.

Khandelwal assured that CAIT traders will strictly follow all government advisories and will not allow any room for panic, rumours, or unrest under any circumstances.

Appealing to the traders, he said that patriotism is not only about emotions but also about discipline, patience, and faith in the government and armed forces. The authorities are vigilantly monitoring the situation and taking all necessary actions. At such a time, the trading community must act in an organised and responsible manner in the national interest.

CAIT has urged all traders to refrain from taking any market-related decisions independently and instead wait for official government guidance. This is the time to demonstrate unity, prudence, and patriotic commitment in service to the nation.

“Devotion to the motherland is not just an emotion -- it is a responsibility. And this responsibility will be fulfilled with full discipline and dedication by over 90 million traders across the country,” Khandelwal added.