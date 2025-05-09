(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

9 May 2025 Transaction in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 8 May 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 386.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 394.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 390.740233





Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 453,538 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,292,269 have voting rights and 3,055,534 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 390.740233 15,000





Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 737 391.00 08:46:32 LSE 819 393.50 08:59:32 LSE 251 393.50 08:59:32 LSE 330 394.50 09:02:52 LSE 968 394.50 09:13:21 LSE 513 393.00 09:13:26 LSE 560 393.00 09:13:32 LSE 550 392.50 09:13:42 LSE 228 390.50 09:26:07 LSE 221 390.50 09:26:07 LSE 175 389.50 09:45:11 LSE 67 389.50 09:45:11 LSE 292 386.50 10:08:55 LSE 892 389.00 10:45:22 LSE 887 387.50 11:17:32 LSE 885 391.00 12:02:54 LSE 671 391.00 12:02:54 LSE 217 391.00 12:44:36 LSE 115 391.00 12:44:36 LSE 221 390.00 12:44:43 LSE 12 390.00 12:44:43 LSE 52 391.00 13:26:48 LSE 230 391.00 13:26:48 LSE 140 390.00 13:37:26 LSE 710 390.00 13:37:26 LSE 200 388.50 13:59:24 LSE 380 388.50 13:59:24 LSE 380 389.00 14:28:09 LSE 88 387.50 14:38:22 LSE 77 388.00 14:56:37 LSE 657 389.00 15:10:05 LSE 579 389.00 15:10:09 LSE 103 390.00 15:30:57 LSE 670 390.50 15:54:05 LSE 555 390.50 15:54:05 LSE 204 390.00 16:06:59 LSE 220 391.00 16:14:51 LSE 144 390.50 16:19:45 LSE

