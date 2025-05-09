Advanced AI-Powered Vehicle Diagnostics And Repair: Ride N Repair's Unique Solution Coming To The US

Advanced AI-Powered Vehicle Diagnostics and Repair

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- America's cars are fast becoming rolling computers. A modern sedan may house more than 100 electronic control units and millions of lines of code-yet roadside assistance still looks a lot like it did in the 1990s: a phone call, a tow truck, and a long wait at a repair bay. Ride N Repair, the India-born service that already delivers fully automated, real-time dispatch for mechanical breakdowns, believes the moment is ripe for something bolder.A platform forged in India's traffic crucibleOver the past two years CEO / CTO Lakshya Khurana-an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and former Carnegie Mellon University Robotics Institute intern-and COO / CMO Shubham Tyagi have scaled Ride N Repair across 27 Indian cities. Their cloud software matches stranded motorists to the nearest qualified mechanic in milliseconds, routes that technician through live traffic, and tracks arrival in-app. The result: more than 50,000 successful rescues and an average curb-side arrival of under 30 minutes, often under 15. Everything from location pinning to payment happens without a single phone call-a level of end-to-end automation no legacy services can claim.The next leap: deep, vehicle-side AIWhile today's system already uses machine-learning forecasts to stock mechanics with the parts most likely to fail by region, the U.S. rollout is designed to go further. The company's R&D team is building a secure, opt-in module that will read live vehicle telematics or dashboard error codes, cross-reference them with Ride N Repair's growing fault library, and brief the mechanic before wheels start turning. That means a future customer who sees an unfamiliar lane-assist or battery-health warning light could tap once in the app and receive a technician who already knows the probable cause and carries the right sensor, cable, or software patch.“Indian roads taught us speed; the United States will let us show how intelligent that speed can become,”-Lakshya Khurana, CEO/CTOServing thousands of drivers every month-then millionsRide N Repair currently handles several thousand breakdowns monthly in India, from overheated engines to dead batteries. Each call feeds anonymized data into the company's analytics engine, sharpening failure-rate predictions by make, model, weather, and mileage. That same data-first philosophy underpins the U.S. vision: partner with national parts distributors, dealer groups, and independent garages so mechanics arrive stocked for the top faults in any given ZIP code.Why U.S. highways need a smarter safety netIndustry and government studies blame a sizable share of secondary collisions on disabled vehicles lingering in travel lanes. Shortening the wait from an hour to fifteen minutes isn't just convenient-it reduces crash risk, insurance payouts, and stop-and-go congestion that wastes fuel. Add real-time diagnostics, and the gains compound: cars that once required towing could be restarted or stabilized roadside, freeing patrol officers and tow fleets for truly severe incidents.Human expertise, turbo-chargedKhurana and Tyagi insist that AI will augment, not replace, the people who turn wrenches. Every U.S. technician joining the network will receive standardized training in digital workflow and customer communication. Feedback loops already used in India will flag miscues for instant coaching, keeping service quality uniform even as call volumes scale.Building the ecosystemDrivers get rapid relief and transparent pricing.Mechanics gain steady, well-documented job leads and faster parts access.Insurers stand to see fewer secondary crashes and lower claim costs.Automakers & dealers can receive anonymized trend data that speeds recalls or design fixes.*A roadmap, not vaporwareThe company's AI-dispatch core is live today; the deeper telematics layer will debut in U.S. pilot markets, where Ride N Repair is already in talks with parts wholesalers, EV specialists, and municipal fleet managers. Early focus will be on metro areas that blend heavy traffic with tech-minded consumers-think Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix-before expanding nationwide.Meet the foundersLakshya Khurana – Software architect turned mobility visionary; built the platform's real-time routing and prediction engine.Shubham Tyagi – Operations strategist; forged India's 4,000-plus-mechanic network and is now courting U.S. trade schools and certification bodies.Connect with them on LinkedIn Lakshya-Khurana and Shubham-TyagiWhat's nextRide N Repair will publish launch-city details, mechanic-partner applications, and beta-tester sign-ups at Ride N Repair in the coming months. If the company's Indian record is any guide, America's“computer on wheels” era is about to meet a roadside service as smart as the vehicles it rescues-turning cryptic dashboard alerts and dreaded breakdowns into quick, data-driven pit stops.

