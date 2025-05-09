Sydney's Demolition Boom: Local Experts Pave The Way For Smarter Urban Growth

Demolition in progress

Sydney is experiencing a surge in demolition projects to make way for new housing and infrastructure, with local experts like Get It Away leading the way.

- Rami FarahSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Sydney continues to expand, demolition has become a critical step in preparing sites for modern infrastructure, housing, and commercial developments. With older buildings being cleared to make way for contemporary structures, the city is witnessing a surge in demolition activity, especially across residential suburbs and growth corridors earmarked for redevelopment.The demand for safe, efficient, and regulation-compliant demolition services has never been higher. At the forefront of this industry shift is Get It Away, a trusted name in Sydney's demolition and excavation sector. Known for their meticulous attention to safety, environmental responsibility, and professionalism, the team at Get It Away has been helping to reshape Sydney's built environment from the ground up.If you're thinking about an office strip out or knocking down your current home to make way for something new, it's essential to understand the steps involved in demolition, and to prepare thoroughly. A knockdown-rebuild or strip out is a major project, but with the right planning and support, it can be more straightforward than you think.Start by speaking to your local council or a private certifier about what's allowed on your property. Every suburb in Sydney has different planning controls, zoning rules, and potential heritage overlays. Knowing these restrictions early will help you avoid surprises later. It's also wise to request a Section 10.7 planning certificate from your local council to uncover any limitations tied to your land.From family homes in the Inner West to ageing commercial sites in Western Sydney, Get It Away handles projects of all sizes with the same level of care. Their services go beyond basic knock-downs, offering detailed excavation, site remediation, hazardous waste handling, and full project management. With Sydney's building regulations and environmental standards becoming more stringent, having a team that's both experienced and fully licensed is essential.“Demolition isn't just about tearing down buildings,” says a representative from the company.“It's about doing it responsibly, safely, and in a way that prepares the land for smarter, future-ready use.”As sustainability becomes a key driver in urban development, Get It Away has also placed an emphasis on recycling and minimising landfill waste. Materials like brick, concrete, timber and specialised asbestos removal are sorted and repurposed wherever possible, ensuring that the environmental footprint of each demolition is kept in check.With population growth placing pressure on housing availability and infrastructure, demolition is increasingly seen not as destruction, but as preparation. And in Sydney, the expertise of companies like Get It Away is proving vital in that process. Their role in Sydney's urban future is clear: make room for progress, one site at a time.For more information, visit com.

