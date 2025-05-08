COMPASS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Compass Diversified On Behalf Of Compass Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Compass Diversified (“Compass” or the“Company”) (NYSE:CODI) on behalf of Compass stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Compass has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Compass disclosed on May 7, 2025, that its financial statements for fiscal year 2024 should not be relied upon due to an ongoing investigation of its subsidiary, Lugano Holding, Inc. According to the Company, its investigation““has preliminarily identified irregularities in Lugano's non-CODI financing, accounting, and inventory practices,” adding that,“Effective May 7, 2025, Lugano's founder and CEO, Moti Ferder, resigned from all of his positions at Lugano and will not receive any severance compensation.” Based on this news, shares of Compass fell by more than 59% in afternoon trading on the next day.

