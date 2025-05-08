TEAMSTERS AT DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA WRAP UP NATIONAL WEEK OF ACTION

North America's Largest Dairy Co-op Could Face Work Stoppages at Any Time

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters across the country took action to demand fair contracts and better working conditions at Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) this week. Teamsters in Rochester, Minn., and Southern California conducted practice pickets, Teamsters Local 20 members in Toledo, Ohio, held a rally, and Teamsters Local 554 members in Le Mars, Iowa, submitted a petition to their managers demanding that their employer address safety concerns.

"There are 2,000 workers at this employer who are fighting for fair contracts right now, and they have the backing of 1.3 million Teamsters nationwide," said Lou Villalvazo, Teamsters Local 630 Secretary-Treasurer and Chairman of the National DFA Negotiating Committee. "Our members have been there for DFA, we made them the largest dairy producer and manufacturer in the country. We want better compensation and working conditions at every DFA location, and we want it now."

The union is demanding higher wages, improved health care and retirement benefits, protection from automation, and a common expiration date for contracts. Teamsters are working under 19 different expired collective bargaining agreements with DFA, meaning the union can immediately call for a work stoppage at any one of the 35 locations still in bargaining.

"DFA can afford to give us what we're asking for – if they have money to give raises to the upper management, they have money for us," said Leondre Hawkins, a Local 20 member at DFA in Toledo. "I'm willing to go on strike to get what I need. I love my brothers and sisters out there on the shop floor, and I know they're willing to fight with me as well."

