Alaska Air Group Announces Leadership Promotions In Key Enterprise Oversight Roles



Brooke Vatheuer, who has been promoted to senior vice president of safety and audit programs for Alaska Air Group and Alaska Airlines;

Max Tidwell, who remains vice president of safety and security for Alaska Air Group and Alaska Airlines; and Allie Wittenberger, who has been elected vice president of audit programs for Alaska Airlines

"This is a transformational time for Alaska Air Group, and I'm grateful to our team who is leveling up across the organization as we emerge a stronger airline with more global presence," said Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci. "Brooke and Allie are trusted leaders who reflect our Alaska values and continue to lend valuable safety and audit oversight as we grow and introduce ourselves to even more of the world."

Brooke Vatheuer – AAG Senior Vice President of Safety and Audit Programs

As the senior vice president of safety and audit programs for Alaska Air Group, Brooke Vatheuer will oversee both the safety and aviation security programs across Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Horizon Air and McGee Air Services, as well as the internal audit function that examines, evaluates and reports on Alaska Air Group's business and operational processes. The safety and audit teams will remain directly accountable to committees of the Board of Directors and Vatheuer will lead both teams' strategies to ensure the strongest focus on safety and accountability.

Max Tidwell will continue his role as vice president of safety and security, where he oversees all safety functions at Air Group companies and drives development of long-term safety and security strategies.

Vatheuer joined Alaska Airlines in 2007 as an internal auditor and quickly took on leadership roles including Horizon Air's vice president of finance and planning and senior vice president of operations and planning. In 2020, Vatheuer transitioned to vice president of strategic performance for Alaska Airlines, overseeing performance for all operational groups in the daily Seattle operation and most recently served as the vice president of audit programs. She has a master's degree in professional accounting and bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Washington.

Allie Wittenberger – Alaska Airlines Vice President of Audit Programs

Allie Wittenberger, in her new role as vice president of audit programs, will set the strategic vision and lead enterprise-level audit and assurance programs. Wittenberger will lead a team whose mission is to continuously improve Alaska's systems of financial, safety, operational, organizational and technological controls.

Wittenberger joined Alaska in 2010 as a senior internal auditor. She has held numerous leadership positions in the audit program, financial planning and analysis and ethics and compliance. Wittenberger most recently served as Alaska Air Group's managing director of corporate affairs and compliance where she supported Board of Director functions, corporate governance and compliance programs. She received a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Washington State University and is a certified public accountant.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, with McGee Air Services a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. With hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, we deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Alaska is a member of the one world Alliance with Hawaiian scheduled to join in 2026. With one world and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem miles for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Guests can book travel at alaskaair and hawaiianairlines . Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian . Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

