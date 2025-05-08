TEAMSTERS STRIKE KEURIG DR PEPPER

Workers at Victorville Facility Demand Unpaid Arbitration Award, Fair Compensation



VICTORVILLE, Calif., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 896 at Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) in Victorville have been forced to strike over unfair labor practices (ULPs). Over 150 workers are fighting for better wages, a stronger pension, and to recoup an unpaid arbitration award.

"KDP was ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars last year after it unlawfully attempted to end its sick time policy, but these members still haven't seen a dime," said Phil Cooper, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 896. "That is a blatant violation of federal law, and we will be out here every day, 24 hours a day, until KDP pays its workers what they are legally owed."

KDP's unlawful behavior is happening during negotiations with Local 896 for a new contract. The company's second offer was overwhelmingly voted down last weekend after it offered negligible increases in pay and pension benefits.

"We have given everything to this company - our time, our health, our labor," said Adan Soto, a forklift operator lead at KDP and member of Local 896. "Instead of respect, the company stole our sick time and we're still fighting for the wages we deserve. A good contract would mean stability for my family and dignity for all of us who keep this place running. That's why we're on strike."

The ULP strike in Victorville comes on the heels of a successful strike at KDP in Ottumwa, Iowa, where Teamsters secured a substantial pay boost and more affordable health care coverage.

Teamsters Local 896 has been fighting for working class families in Southern California for more than 75 years. To learn more, visit teamsterslocal896 .

