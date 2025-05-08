Entry To Airports Banned After Pakistan Attack? Govt Junks 'FALSE' Reports Check List Of 24 Airports Shut
Hours after the strikes in Jammu, mutliple posts surfaced on social media, claiming that entry to airports across India has been banned. The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check Division, however, debunked the claims, rendering those posts as“FAKE."
“Social media posts are claiming that entry to airports across India banned - This claim is FAKE. Government has taken no such decision,” PIB posted on X, formerly Twitter.Which 24 airports are shut
As per NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), 24 airports have been shut across India. Here's the full list:
1-Chandigarh
2-Srinagar
3-Amritsar
4‐ Ludhiana
5-Bhuntar
6 - Kishengarh
7- Patiala
8 - Shimla
9 - Kangra-Gaggal
10- Bathinda
11 - Jaisalmer
12 - Jodhpur
13- Bikaner
14 - Halwara
15 - Pathankkot
16 - Jammu
17 - Leh
18 - Mundra
19- Jamnagar
20 - Hirasar
21 - Porbandar
22 - Keshod
23 - Kandla
24 - Bhuj
Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units, defence sources said on Thursday.
Explosions were also heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard and flashes seen in the sky.
In the aftermath of the attacks, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday instructed all airlines and airports across the country to enhance security measures .
All passengers at all airports will undergo Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) and visitor entry to terminal buildings has been banned, according to news agency ANI's post on X.
ANI citing Ministry of Civil Aviation sources said air marshal will be deployed accordingly.
