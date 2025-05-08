West Covina Unified School District Speech & Debate Students Shine At State Tournament

WCUSD Middle School Speech and Debate Students

WCUSD Wins 24 Gold Medals; Two Schools Named State Champions in Their Divisions

- Dr. Emy FloresWEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- West Covina Unified School District proudly announces that 118 elementary and middle school students advanced to the live, in-person semifinal and final rounds of the 2025 California State Speech & Debate Tournament held at Santiago Canyon College in Orange.Competing among more than 850 entries representing 72 schools - including teams from as far as Peoria, Illinois - WCUSD students showcased excellence, preparation, and poise, earning an impressive 24 gold medals. Additionally, two WCUSD schools were named state champions in their divisions:Vine Elementary: Small Schools Division ChampionEdgewood Middle School: Large Schools Division Champion“This achievement speaks volumes about our students' talent, discipline, and academic drive,” said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores .“To have so many of our young scholars qualify, compete, and win at a high level - it reflects the outstanding instruction from our educators and the incredible support from our families. We are so proud of every student who participated.”The Michael Leigh California Speech and Debate Tournament is among the most competitive student speech and debate forums. Participants undergo rigorous qualifying rounds to advance to this level, showcasing public speaking, argumentation, research, and critical thinking skills.“Our students not only performed exceptionally, but they represented WCUSD with character and confidence,” added Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Denise Knutsen.“This results from months of hard work, coaching, and collaboration. Their success is a celebration for our entire district.”This year's competition highlights WCUSD's continued commitment to excellence in academic and enrichment programs, fostering opportunities for students to grow as thinkers, communicators, and leaders.

Johanna Villareal

West Covina Unified School District

+1 (626) 939-4600

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.