LGI Homes Continues Growth In Tampa, Florida With Expansion In Spring Hill

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced its continued expansion in the Tampa, Florida area with the introduction of new scattered lot homesites located throughout the city of Spring Hill. This new offering broadens LGI's presence in the Nature Coast region and complements its existing community, Royal Highlands, located just north in nearby Brooksville.

With the addition of scattered lot homesites in Spring Hill, LGI Homes is further diversifying its offerings in the region to meet increasing demand from homebuyers seeking flexibility, privacy, and move-in ready homes in well-established neighborhoods. This strategic move strengthens LGI's footprint along Florida's west coast, bringing its signature quality and value to a broader range of buyers.

“We're excited to expand further on Florida's western coastline. If you love the outdoors, you'll love living in the Nature Coast. Fishing, hunting, and hiking are part of the lifestyle in Spring Hill,” stated Mickey Moreno, Vice President of Sales at LGI Homes.“We believe LGI Homes has the right home for your next Florida adventure, and Spring Hill offers affordability without sacrificing the Floridian lifestyle. This is an incredible opportunity to buy a home with the best of both worlds – you can pick blueberries at a local farm, or be a few minutes away from some of Americas most beautiful beaches and bustling cities.”

LGI Homes in Spring Hill presents an impressive collection of move-in ready homes ranging from 1,032 to 1,981 square feet, with two to four bedrooms and up to three bathrooms. Every home features LGI's signature CompleteHomeTM package, offering exceptional style and value. Homebuyers will enjoy modern upgrades at no extra cost, including granite countertops, energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, elegant white wood cabinetry with crown molding, recessed LED lighting, and a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener, all designed to enhance comfort, convenience, and everyday living.

Spring Hill's prime location along the Nature Coast makes it a desirable destination for families, retirees, and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Whether buyers choose the charm of a scattered lot home in Spring Hill or within Royal Highlands in Brooksville, LGI Homes delivers unmatched value and a streamlined homebuying experience.

New homes in Spring Hill start in the $290s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 394-7884 ext 362 or visit LGIHomes.com/SpringHill .

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at .

