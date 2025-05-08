Clarium Raises $27M Series A To Scale AI-Powered Supply Chain Resiliency Technology To Leading Health Systems

Amid global supply chain volatility, Yale, Stanford, and Kaiser Permanente build resilient healthcare supply networks powered by Clarium

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarium , the company powering the world's first and market-leading AI-powered healthcare supply chain resiliency platform, today announced a $27 million Series A funding round from Northzone, with participation from existing investors including General Catalyst, AlleyCorp, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, Texas Medical Center Ventures, and 1984 Ventures. This round brings Clarium's total funding to $43 million to-date, and will allow the company to deliver on its mission of optimizing the modern health system and mitigating growing economic and environmental uncertainty in the supply chain for suppliers and hospitals.

The healthcare industry overspends on its supply chain by over $25B each year, largely due to fragmented, unharnessed data, inefficient workflows, and wasted supplies. As major weather events, global pandemics, and economic tariffs intensify, supply chain vulnerabilities are poised to disrupt critical care operations in hospitals nationwide.

Clarium's platform collects, unifies, and automates crowdsourced data from providers, suppliers, and vendors across the entire healthcare supply chain, creating the world's first AI-powered resiliency platform dedicated to helping major hospitals and health systems manage their supply chain operations. Clarium predicts supply chain disruptions based on real-time weather, geopolitical, and current events data, providing tailored recommendations for substitutions and preventing major disruptions to productivity and outcomes. The resiliency platform – which spans workflow operations, inventory and stock management, and disruption and substitution optimization – are ideated and built in collaboration with leading health systems, allowing Clarium to respond swiftly and directly to the needs of supply chain teams. After adopting Astra OS, hospital systems have seen over $10 million in average cost savings, fueled by 50% faster disruption resolution and 88% substitute approvals.

"The fragmentation and inefficiencies of the healthcare supply chain continue to plague our country's hospital systems as they face more financial pressure than ever," said Steve Liou, Founder and CEO of Clarium. "At Clarium, we're leveraging the power of AI to modernize the hospital supply chain, working directly with health systems to develop valuable technology that enhances productivity, cuts wasteful spend, and improves patient health outcomes. We are grateful for the support from Northzone and our existing investors as we continue scaling our platform to new partners across the country."

"Working closely with Clarium has allowed us to access the next-gen technology we need to manage our supply chain more efficiently," said Jacqueline Epright, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Yale New Haven Health. "Clarium is innovative to address supply chain pain points, attuned to our needs, and truly dedicated to helping our hospital systems save on costs and deliver the best possible health outcomes to patients."

Clarium's $27 million financial investment from Northzone and existing partners will allow the company to accelerate the development and scale of Astra OS – including additional app and solution development – expand its team, and develop relationships with new health system partners.

"Despite many recent advancements in healthcare technology, hospital procurement processes have largely remained stuck in the 20th century. While several point solutions exist, Clarium is the first comprehensive, end-to-end platform for managing the hospital supply chain," said Molly Alter, Partner at Northzone. "We believe Clarium possesses the technology and vision to enable end-to-end supply chain management for every one of the 5,000 hospitals nationwide."

Since announcing its seed funding in 2024, Clarium has doubled its headcount and added key leadership including Burton Bracken (Head of Business Development), Marek Sirendi (Head of AI), Marcelo Fracchia (VP of Growth), and Shivani Stadvec (Chief Marketing Officer). The company has also expanded its collaborators roster beyond Yale New Haven Health, Geisinger, Ochsner Health, and Boston Children's Hospital to include The Cleveland Clinic, Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Health, St. Luke's, and others. Additionally, Clarium announced a long-term strategic partnership with the Healthcare Industry Resiliency Collaborative (HIRC) to co-develop transformative technology and data standards.

About Clarium

Clarium is a healthcare technology company that is transforming how the hospital supply chain is managed for providers and suppliers. Clarium empowers leading health systems, including Yale New Haven Health, Stanford, and Geisinger, to optimize their supply chain operations with an AI-powered platform, Astra OS, which delivers unified data, actionable insights, and intelligent workflow automation. The company was founded in 2020 by Steve Liou and has raised $43 million in venture funding.

About Northzone

Northzone (northzone ) is a global venture capital fund built on experience spanning multiple economic and disruptive technology cycles. Founded in 1996, Northzone has raised more than ten funds to date, with its most recent fundraise in excess of $1.2 billion and has invested in more than 175 companies, including category-defining businesses such as Trustpilot, Spotify, Klarna, iZettle, Kahoot!, Personio, TrueLayer, Spring Health, and Zopa.

Northzone is a full-stack investor from Seed to Growth stage, with transatlantic hubs out of London, New York, Amsterdam, Berlin, Stockholm and Oslo.

