Aurora's Humanitarian Events In Los Angeles Inspire Connected Action For Humanitarian Aid And Human Dignity

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are in an era of 'polycrisis,' and a world that has become fiercely divided across everything from supply chains to economies to politics," said, Co-Founder and Chair of the Board of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. "The question is this: Are we prepared to think differently about the era we're in? Are we prepared to create a new normal in which we prioritize humanity, just as Aurora Humanitarians do every day."

The Humanitarian Summit united more than 50 humanitarians and key stakeholders from across the globe, engaging them in insightful dialogue on overcoming the daily challenges faced by those working on the ground. The 2025 Human Rights and Humanitarian Forum, co-hosted by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and The Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA Law, convened under the theme "At the Crossroads: Driving Integrated Action for a Resilient Future." Attendees from 30 countries, including India, Pakistan, Colombia, Nigeria, Iraq, France, South Africa, Mauritania, and Argentina, offered a truly global platform for advancing human dignity, justice, and sustainable peace.

"I think that there is suffering around the world that can be perpetually discouraging if we allow it to be ... however, I see opportunities for people to not just fight back against injustice, but to create alliances that can be sustainable to help people long term," noted Dr. Eric Esrailian , Co-Founder of the next chapter and Board Member of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. As he addressed the attendees: "You are all individuals who represent various causes and initiatives doing all remarkable things without any real recognition. We applaud you for your efforts, and you inspire me."

The Summit and Forum fostered practical, interdisciplinary strategies, linking urgent humanitarian response with long-term commitment to human rights, sustainable development, and environmental responsibility, while also bringing next-generation activists to the table.

When asked about how she was reacting to the drastic changes to the foreign aid landscape, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Leymah Gbowee replied: "This moment is my reality. It has always been chaos. It has never been financially stable," said Gbowee, who is Founder and President of the Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa. "Over 30 years, it has been one struggle after another. The one thing that has kept me going is my community."

Comfort Ero , President and CEO of the International Crisis Group, recounted an example of a group of Sudanese resistance fighters who decided to convert themselves into an emergency room in the midst of cruelty and humanitarian blockages.

"That in the onslaught of the violence and the horror and pain you would be able to transform yourself and work across sectors...that gives me hope-the ability of humanity to be innovative in a moment where they're up against the wall," Ero said.

"We are in a period of destruction and devastation. But we're also at a moment that demands our courage," remarked Gayle Smith , board member of the Skoll Foundation, former CEO of the One Campaign and former USAID Administrator. "We've got to speak up, we've got to act, and we've got to fight for what we believe in."

The Forum featured a high-profile roster of speakers directly tackling issues facing humanitarians on the ground today. The Humanitarian Summit and Human Rights and Humanitarian Forum are part of a year-long series of Aurora 10th Anniversary Events, which continue with the announcement of the 2025 Aurora Humanitarians in New York this September and culminate with the Aurora Prize Ceremony on Ellis Island on November 6, 2025.

About the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative catalyzes lifesaving work by identifying exceptional humanitarians around the world. Aurora was founded to honor the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and the humanitarians who saved them. Over the past decade, the organization has built a global network and supported more than 3.5 million people affected by humanitarian crises. By funding humanitarians across the globe who continue the cycle of giving, this work contributes to proliferating humanitarianism into the future. For more information, please visit and AuroraLuminaries .

About The Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA School of Law

The Promise Institute for Human Rights' mission is to empower the next generation of human rights lawyers and leaders, to generate new thinking on human rights, and to engage our students and our research to drive positive real-world impact. The Institute is the innovative center for human rights education, research, and impact at UCLA School of Law. Leveraging the creativity and dynamism of Los Angeles, we seek to reimagine the potential of human rights to address some of the most pressing issues of our time. The Promise Institute owes its founding to Dr. Eric Esrailian.

