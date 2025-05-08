Quartzsea Acquisition Corp Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Ordinary Shares And Rights
About Quartzsea Acquisition Corp
Quartzsea Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region.
