Montauk Renewables Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

First Quarter Highlights:

. Revenues of $42.6 million, increased 9.8% compared to the first quarter of 2024

. Net loss of $0.5 million, compared to net income of $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2024

. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $8.8 million, decreased 7.2% year-over-year

. RNG production of 1.4 million MMBtu, flat compared to first quarter of 2024

. RINs sold of 9.9 million, increased 2.0 million or 25.3% year-over-year

Our profitability is highly dependent on the market price of environmental attributes, including the market price for RINs. As we self-market a significant portion of our RINs, a decision to not to commit to transfer available RINs during a period will impact our revenue and operating profit. As a result of our decision to not commit RINs available to be sold during the 2024 fourth quarter, we had approximately 6.8 million RINs available but unsold at year end. Including these RINs, we have sold all RINs associated to our 2024 RNG production. We have subsequently entered into commitments to transfer the majority of our RINs in inventory as of March 31, 2025. The Environmental Protection Agency's (“EPA”) Biogas Regulatory Reform Rule became effective in 2025. New rules requiring the separation of RINs after dispensing has delayed by approximately one month our ability to have RINs available for sale from current year production. Additionally, the EPA extending the compliance period for 2024 has impacted the timing of obligated party purchases of RINs from 2025 production.

Related to our gas rights agreement with our landfill host at our Rumpke RNG location, in 2025, we began the process of planning the relocation of our existing Rumpke RNG facility. The timing of this project and requirement to relocate the facility coincides with the landfills filling practices to move into the existing area of our now current Rumpke RNG facility and is contractually obligated. We expect to begin capital expenditures for long lead time equipment in the second quarter of 2025 and expect to target a commissioning in 2028. Depending on the timing of capital expenditure and potential additional production capabilities in addition to RNG production related to the full design, we estimate capital expenditures to range between $80 million to $110 million. Finally, related to the development of our Blue Granite RNG project, we received notice from the utility that it will no longer accept RNG into its distribution system, which was in opposition to the letter of intent issue when we were awarded the gas rights to the site. This notice led to our impairing of certain RNG equipment. We continue to discuss with the landfill host various alternatives related to the site as we continue to own the rights to develop the site.

First Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were $42.6 million, an increase of $3.8 million (9.8%) compared to $38.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase is primarily driven by the monetization of the RINs sold in the first quarter of 2025 related to 2024 RNG production. Our average realized RIN price in the first quarter of 2025 was $2.46 which decreased approximately 24.3% compared to $3.25 in the first quarter of 2024. Natural gas index pricing increased approximately 62.9% during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024. Operating and maintenance expenses for our RNG facilities in the first quarter of 2025 were $14.1 million, an increase of $2.0 million (16.1%) compared to $12.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The primary drivers of this increase were timing of preventative maintenance, media changeout maintenance, and wellfield operational enhancement programs, at our Apex, McCarty, Rumpke, and Coastal facilities. Our Renewable Electricity Generation operating and maintenance expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $3.4 million, an increase of $1.1 million (46.2%) compared to $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily driven by non-capitalizable expenses at our Montauk Ag Renewables projects. Total general and administrative expenses were $8.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $0.6 million (7.1%) compared to $9.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. Operating income in the first quarter of 2025 was $0.4 million, a decrease of $2.0 million (82.7%) compared to $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net loss in the first quarter of 2025 was $0.5 million, a decrease of $2.4 million (125.1%) compared to net income of $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter Operational Results

We produced approximately 1.4 million Metric Million British Thermal Units (“MMBtu”) of RNG in the first quarter of 2025, flat compared to 1.4 million MMBtu produced in the first quarter of 2024. At our Rumpke facility, we produced 39 MMBtu more in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 as a result of previously disclosed plant processing equipment failure that occurred in the first quarter of 2024. At our Apex facility, we produced 57 fewer MMBtu in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 as a result of cold weather conditions impacting gas feedstock availability, wellfield extraction environmental factors, and plant processing equipment failures. We produced approximately 46 thousand megawatt hours (“MWh”) in Renewable Electricity in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 8 thousand MWh compared to 54 thousand MWh produced in the first quarter of 2024. Our Security facility produced approximately 6 thousand MWh less in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 as a result of us ceasing operations in connection with the sale of gas rights back to the landfill host.

2025 Full Year Outlook



RNG revenues are expected to range between $150 and $170 million

RNG production volumes are expected to range between 5.8 and 6.0 million MMBtu

REG revenues are expected to range between $17 and $18 million REG production volumes are expected to range between 178 and 186 thousand MWh

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include references to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are Non-GAAP financial measures. We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe the measures assist investors in analyzing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measurements of performance that management and the board of directors use in their financial and operational decision-making and in the determination of certain compensation programs. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental performance measures that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net (loss) income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities or a measure of our liquidity or profitability.

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has current operations at 13 operating projects and on going development projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit .

