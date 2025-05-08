Grundfos Expands Its Production Footprint In The US

MENAFN - PR Newswire)This multi-million-dollar investment will increase capacity, enhancing Grundfos' ability to serve North American customers more flexibly and with shorter lead times. It also reiterates Grundfos' long-term commitment to the US and its strategic ambition of delivering annual double-digit growth through 2030 in the hugely important American market.

Grundfos has experienced significant growth in the US in recent years. Today, it is the company's largest market, accounting for approximately 25% of revenue. Long-term, we will strive to convert an even larger share of the company's business from the US market by 2040.

Bolstering US operations to serve customers even better

Located near the US geographical center, the new Brookshire project will create logistical efficiencies across all 50 US states. With this strategic location and by growing its already large network of local suppliers, Grundfos will bolster its US operations, enabling more automated and technologically advanced manufacturing to better serve customers.

Aiming to double US business by 2030

Commenting on the expansion, Hamed Heyhat, CEO of Grundfos' Water Utility division said: "We are setting ourselves up to deliver on our ambitious growth plans and to serve our loyal customer base even better. By strengthening our production footprint in the US, we are enabling ourselves to double our US business by 2030."

The new production facility will primarily serve the water utility and commercial buildings markets, addressing the growing demand for energy and water-efficient solutions.

Ready to meet the increasing demand for cooling solutions for data centers

"Our solutions are as relevant as ever, and we have a unique platform for building a stronger position in the American market," said Bent Jensen, CEO of Grundfos' Commercial Building Services division. "Grundfos is at the forefront of creating more sustainable commercial buildings and will launch a pipeline of new, modular products from the new facility. Our strong customer base in the US is continuously expanding and we are committed to serving them with solutions of the highest quality from a new state-of-the-art factory. Additionally, the new facility will help us meet the increasing demand for cooling solutions for data centers across the country. Already now, we see a strong demand and growth outlook for data centre cooling systems."

Construction activities are set to begin in early 2026. Construction is expected to be completed by Q3 2027, with the first production lines starting up in Q4 2027.

For more information, please contact:

John Mone, Grundfos Press Officer, Americas

[email protected]

Mob. +1 346 807 1579

SOURCE Grundfos USA