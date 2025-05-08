Xsolla Acquires Ludo To Advance Player Engagement And Monetization

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Xsolla, a global leader in video game commerce, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Ludo, a platform designed to drive community engagement through code-free social quests. This strategic acquisition brings Ludo's innovative technology into the Xsolla portfolio, combining its questing tools with Xsolla's Web Shop and other Xsolla Rewards Solutions to help developers worldwide increase player engagement, drive retention, and unlock new monetization opportunities beyond the traditional app store model. As the #1 web shop provider in the video games industry, with over 500 web shops launched, Xsolla and Ludo will take mobile players' experience to the next level for game developers.

Ludo's integration with Xsolla centers on incorporating Community Quests into Xsolla's ecosystem, giving developers a simple, built-in way to spark engagement through gamified social experiences. This aligns Ludo's expertise in player activation with Xsolla's robust commerce infrastructure, creating a seamless path from gameplay to web-based purchases and turning community participation into revenue-generating behavior.

The timing is significant. New platform flexibility allows mobile developers in the U.S. to promote and link to their web shops directly from their games, unlocking more seamless access to external purchasing experiences. This shift means developers can now:



Connect players directly from mobile games to web shops

Offer mobile-first access to alternative payment methods

Expand reach through localized pricing and regional distribution

Enable one-tap access to specific SKUs, bundles, or promotions Customize web-based offers tied to in-game moments and player behavior

With these capabilities combined with Ludo's community-driven questing tools, developers can now create full-circle engagement loops that increase monetization, drive loyalty, and grow their player base without adding development overhead.

“Welcoming Ludo to the Xsolla family strengthens our push to give mobile game developers accessible, innovative tools,” said Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer at Xsolla.“With an expanded Xsolla Rewards ecosystem, we're adding loyalty and questing features that turn player engagement into lasting growth for games and their communities. The integration empowers developers to create dynamic quests that reward players for in-game purchases, social participation, and community-building actions such as joining a Discord channel or engaging on social networks. This opens up new avenues for re-engagement, loyalty, and increased conversion, all without requiring additional development resources or burdens on game developers.”

“Player loyalty is shaped the moment or even before the game begins; a dynamic questing system rekindles that spark every day, turning fleeting engagement into a sustainable, ever-growing community,” said Renee Russo, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Ludo.

“By adding advanced community quests and rewards at checkout, developers can nurture their communities, raise conversion rates, and protect margins,” said Annie Reardon, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Ludo.“Xsolla remains at the forefront of game commerce, and we're thrilled to team up – blending rich out-of-game experiences with steady, player-driven growth to drive user acquisition and incremental revenue opportunities for games around the globe.”

In the coming months, Xsolla will continue rolling out tools and integrations built on Ludo's capabilities, simplifying implementation and providing developers with actionable, data-driven insights. The goal is to give developers of all sizes the ability to grow their games, increase lifetime player value, and build vibrant, engaged communities.

For more information or to begin integrating Ludo, please visit: xsolla/ludo

