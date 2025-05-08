Market Turmoil Deepens As KSE-100 Index Suffers Sharpest Decline Amid Escalating Conflict

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The Pakistan Stock Exchange experienced a severe downturn, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index plummeting by over 4,700 points, marking the most significant single-day drop in its history. This dramatic fall reflects mounting investor anxiety over escalating geopolitical tensions following India's military operations, known as Operation Sindoor, targeting alleged militant infrastructure within Pakistani territory.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 106,274 points, down 4.51% from the previous session. The decline was primarily driven by substantial sell-offs in key sectors, including oil and gas, banking, and cement. Market analysts attribute this sharp downturn to a combination of geopolitical instability and aggressive profit-taking by institutional investors.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. India asserts that its strikes targeted terrorist groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. However, Pakistan contends that the strikes hit civilian areas, including mosques and educational institutions, leading to the deaths of 31 civilians and injuries to 57 others.

In retaliation, Pakistan claims to have downed five Indian aircraft, a claim disputed by India. The ensuing military exchanges along the Line of Control have resulted in additional casualties on both sides, further exacerbating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The heightened conflict has significantly impacted investor confidence. Analysts note that the uncertainty surrounding the geopolitical situation has led to a risk-averse sentiment among investors, prompting widespread sell-offs. The situation is further compounded by concerns over potential economic repercussions, including disruptions to trade and foreign investment.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?