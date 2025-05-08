Coinbase Seals $2.9 Billion Deal For Deribit To Expand Global Crypto Derivatives Reach

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Coinbase Global has agreed to acquire Deribit, the world's largest bitcoin and ether options trading platform, for approximately $2.9 billion. The transaction comprises $700 million in cash and 11 million shares of Coinbase Class A common stock, marking the company's most significant acquisition to date.

This strategic move positions Coinbase to strengthen its presence in the burgeoning crypto derivatives market, which has witnessed substantial growth in recent years. Deribit, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Dubai, specializes in options, futures, and spot trading. The platform reported a near doubling of its trading volume in 2024, reaching $1.2 trillion, largely attributed to increased institutional participation following the U.S. elections.

The acquisition aligns with Coinbase's broader international growth strategy, particularly as the company seeks to expand its services beyond the United States. Deribit's active license to operate in Dubai offers Coinbase a strategic foothold in the Middle Eastern market, a region that has emerged as a key global hub for blockchain and cryptocurrency businesses amid increasing regulatory pressures in the U.S. and EU.

Greg Tusar, Coinbase's Vice President of Institutional Product, stated,“This will make us the most comprehensive player in derivatives.” The deal underscores Coinbase's commitment to diversifying its offerings and catering to the evolving needs of institutional clients.

The acquisition comes amid a surge in crypto-related mergers and acquisitions, fueled by a more supportive U.S. regulatory environment under President Trump. The administration has pledged to advance the country as a“bitcoin superpower,” prompting a wave of deals in the sector. Notably, Kraken agreed to a $1.5 billion deal for NinjaTrader, and Ripple announced a $1.25 billion purchase of Hidden Road.

Coinbase's previous acquisitions, including One River Digital and Tagomi , have bolstered its service offerings and footprint in the crypto sector. The Deribit deal represents a significant step in Coinbase's ongoing efforts to expand its global reach and capitalize on the growing demand for crypto derivatives.

Deribit's CEO, Luuk Strijers, acknowledged the company's receipt of strategic investment inquiries over time but emphasized that Deribit had not been put up for sale. Despite this, the company engaged Financial Technology Partners to assess potential acquisition offers, reflecting the increasing interest in crypto derivatives platforms.

