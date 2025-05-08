Women's Health Therapeutics Market Poised For Growth: Innovation, Investment And Global Impact
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$58.3 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$81.2 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 5.7% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|
Segments covered
|
Women's Health Disorders, and Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and China
|
Market drivers
|
. Rising geriatric population of women.
. Rising awareness of and accessibility to healthcare and advanced therapeutic products.
. Advances in personalized medicine.
. Emerging markets.
Additional Insights:
-
The women's health therapeutics market is expanding rapidly, driven by increasing awareness, technological advancements, and increased attention to under-addressed conditions such as menopause, endometriosis, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).
Governments and healthcare organizations around the world are implementing initiatives to enhance access to women's health treatments, including funding programs for maternal care, reproductive health, and breast cancer screening.
Market leaders include:
-
AbbVie Inc.
Amgen Inc.
Asahi Kasei Corp.
AstraZeneca
Bayer AG
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
Eisai Co. Ltd .
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson Services Inc .
Lilly
Merck & Co. Inc .
Novartis AG
Novo Nordisk A/S
Pfizer Inc.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
