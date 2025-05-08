Notice On The Final Results Of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB Green Notes Public Offering

On 8 May 2025, AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB (hereinafter - Akropolis Group ), the leading shopping and entertainment centre development and management company in the Baltic countries, determined the results of the successfully completed public offering of green notes, including the final offering price – Akropolis Group issued a green notes offering with a value of EUR 350 million, maturing in 5 years, and an annual coupon rate of 6.000% (hereinafter – the Notes ). This issuance is expected to strengthen Akropolis Group's position in the international debt capital markets. The green notes issuance is carried out in accordance with the company's Green Finance Framework (hereinafter – the Framework ), which was publicly disclosed in February of this year (Akropolis Group - Green Finance Framework - February 2025 ).

„Entering the international capital markets with our debut issuance was a historic achievement, and now, with our second green notes issuance, we are taking another step forward. The green notes issuance not only allows us to diversify our funding sources but also clearly demonstrates our commitment to sustainable growth. We thank both international and local investors for their trust – this confirms the maturity of our group and provides additional momentum to our sustainability strategy“ – says Gabrielė Sapon, the CEO of Akropolis Group.

Akropolis Group intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to refinance the Issuer's existing EUR 300,000,000 2.875 per cent Notes due 2026 (hereinafter - the Existing Notes ) and finance a portfolio or Eligible Green Projects (as they are defined in the Framework). The refinancing of Existing Notes is in compliance with the Framework as the proceeds of the Existing Notes were used to finance a portfolio or Eligible Green Projects (as they are defined in the Framework). After the successful issuance of the Notes, Akropolis Group intends to refinance Existing Notes by exercising the make-whole call redemption option as it is defined in the prospectus of the Existing Notes.

The Notes issued under the new offering will be listed on the regulated markets of Euronext Dublin and NASDAQ Vilnius.

The transaction has attracted a diverse investor base with over 90 investors participated in the offering, the order book peaked at 1.1 billion EUR and the final orderbook spread across Continental European and UK asset managers including sponsorship from the regional investor base - Baltic and Nordic fund managers and banks.

Summary of the Final Results of the Green Notes Public Offering