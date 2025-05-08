Forwardx Robotics At Automate 2025: Latest AMR Solutions

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) ForwardX Robotics to showcase latest AMR solutions at Automate 2025

May 8, 2025 by Mark Allinson

ForwardX Robotics , a developer of vision-based autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), will be participating in Automate 2025, North America's premier automation technology event.

Taking place from May 12-15 at Huntington Place, Detroit, ForwardX invites attendees to visit Booth #5632 for an exclusive experience of the most advanced AMR technology transforming manufacturing and logistics worldwide.

At Automate 2025, ForwardX will debut its latest breakthroughs under the theme:“One Software for Every Move”.

With OmniFleet, ForwardX offers an end-to-end material handling suite that orchestrates hundreds of robots with precision, flexibility, and intelligence.

From raw material handling to finished goods delivery, OmniFleet enables seamless automation across every stage of the production and logistics journey.

Booth highlights: Live demos across multiple use cases

Attendees will witness how ForwardX's solutions are already powering automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and leading manufacturers in sectors such as electronics, consumer goods, and industrial equipment. Key live demos include:



Apex 1500-L : Streamlining pallet recycling, palletizing, depalletizing, and high-volume inbound/outbound handling.

Max 1500-L : High-capacity transport of ultra-large racks with horizontal flow optimization.

Flex Series : Navigating tight 39-inch aisles with unmatched agility and omnidirectional rotation. Lynx O1500 : Featuring precision docking with rail-based racks, ideal for automated component delivery in high-mix, high-throughput environments.

Engage with industry leaders – One-on-one with the CEO

ForwardX invites decision-makers and partners to schedule a one-on-one meeting with our founder and CEO Nicolas Chee and global sales experts to explore tailored automation strategies for their operations.

Gain insights into deployment best practices, ROI modeling, and how ForwardX can future-proof your intralogistics operations.

Book a meeting now:

Why ForwardX?

With the world's largest single-site deployment of over 435 AMRs at an OEM automotive factory, ForwardX is redefining how smart factories scale material handling across OEM and Tier 1 production environments.

Our unmatched vision-based navigation, global support infrastructure, and rapid deployment model make us the go-to AMR partner for enterprises seeking automation at scale.

Backed by years of R&D and global client success stories, ForwardX is not only innovating – but delivering.



Booth : #5632

Dates : May 12–15, 2025 Location : Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226, USA

ForwardX @ Automate 2025