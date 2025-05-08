Ainewsbreaks Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Set To Benefit As Big Tech AI Spending Surge Lifts Demand For Nvidia Chips

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of several tech giants ramping up capital expenditures in 2025 to accelerate artificial intelligence development, reinforcing long-term demand for Nvidia's AI chips. Alongside Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft, Alphabet is helping drive a projected $300 billion in collective tech infrastructure investment this year. The expanded AI budgets reflect a race to dominate next-gen digital experiences and data center capabilities. For Alphabet, the increased spend strengthens its AI-first approach, including continued development of its Gemini AI model and advanced cloud-based AI services.

Alphabet shares are currently trading around $165.12, down 2.8% following reports of Apple's potential integration of OpenAI into Safari.

About Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet is a global technology company and parent of Google, offering services across digital advertising, AI, cloud infrastructure, consumer hardware, and autonomous vehicles. With flagship products like Search, Android, YouTube, and Google Cloud, Alphabet's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

