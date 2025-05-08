Avianca Selects New JFK Terminal 6 For Operations In 2026

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While Avianca's operations will continue as normal at Terminal 4 throughout the execution of this project -expected to take place during 2026- the airline becomes the 14international carrier, and the first from Latin America, to select T6 for its future operations. Other T6 carriers include ANA, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Condor, Frontier, Kuwait Airways, and Norse.

Terminal 6 is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK International Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Avianca passengers can look forward to T6's digital-first, boutique guest experience, with a less than 5-minute average walk from the TSA security checkpoint exit to all gates. Additional features include extensive biometric-enabled, self-service bag drop facilities, 100,000 square feet of NYC-inspired shopping, dining, lounges and amenities, curated public art, sustainable operating features, and premium guest experience throughout the terminal.

"We are thrilled to welcome Avianca as our 14th T6 airline and the first South American carrier to operate from the new terminal in 2026," said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners . "Avianca shares T6's commitment to accessibility and delivering a first-rate travel experience, where every passenger feels welcome and at ease. We can't wait to welcome Avianca's passengers to our boutique terminal and look forward to a long and successful partnership."

One of the longest-operating airlines in the world, Avianca currently offers up to 10 direct flights per day from JFK Terminal 4 to more than six destinations across Central and South America using its-state-of-the-art Airbus A320 aircraft. Known for its extensive network, Avianca's move to T6 will provide its passengers with an unmatched and easy way to connect directly or through its hubs in Bogota and El Salvador with almost every country in the Latin American region.

About JFK Terminal 6

Currently under construction at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 6 is being developed in two phases, with the first six gates opening in 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028. Terminal 6 features include:



10 gates, of which nine will accommodate widebody aircraft

State-of-the-art automated baggage system, customs/border control facilities, and the latest TSA screening technologies

One of the longest departures curbs at JFK, with airline-branded passenger drop-off zones

Multiple airline lounges, in addition to a new arrivals lounge

A new ground transportation center

A curated collection of New York City-inspired artwork featuring local and international artists, curated by the Public Art Fund in partnership with JMP and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Sustainably sourced building materials, rooftop solar power, and energy efficient systems and operating practices throughout the terminal Sustainability certifications for LEED (silver or gold), Envision and SITES underway

About JFK Millennium Partners

Terminal 6 is an award-winning public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners – a consortium that is led by Vantage Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue Airways, New York's hometown airline. When complete, Terminal 6 will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on JFK International Airport's north side. For more information, visit

About Avianca: Avianca, part of Abra Group, encompasses Avianca LifeMiles, and Avianca Cargo. In passenger transportation, Avianca, with over 105 years of operation since its founding in 1919, is the leading airline in Colombia, Ecuador, and Central America. It operates one of the largest air networks in Latin America, offering 150 routes, more than 700 daily flights, and a fleet of 140 Airbus A320 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, connecting over 75 destinations across 25+ countries in the Americas and Europe. In 2024, Avianca transported nearly 38 million customers and operated more than 258,000 flights. Its loyalty program, LifeMiles, is one of the largest in Latin America, with over 14 million members and more than 400 partner merchants. In cargo transportation, Avianca Cargo is the leading operator in various markets across the Americas, connecting over 350 destinations through its 220 weekly cargo flights, passenger flight network, and interline agreements. For more information, visit .

