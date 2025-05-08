Axxess' AGILE 2025 Conference Brings Care At Home Industry Together To Develop Solutions To Complex Challenges

The 2025 Axxess Growth, Innovation and Leadership Experience (AGILE) attracted nearly 600 industry professionals

The conference featured a keynote address from two-time New York Times bestselling author and internationally renowned healthcare and biotech innovation expert Josh Linkner, who introduced a new model where human creativity and AI fuse together to win during relentless waves of disruption and change.

"It's so important that we recognize that we can't simply rely on models of the past," said Linkner. "We're going to have to show up differently. We're going to have to lead and win differently."

Axxess Vice President of Solution Delivery Shradha Aiyer unveiled Axxess intelligenceTM, marking a significant step forward in healthcare technology.

"We are thrilled to unveil Axxess intelligence – our most powerful innovation yet," said Aiyer. "Whether you're running day-to-day operations or delivering care at the bedside, Axxess intelligence keeps you ahead, compliant and connected."

Industry veterans led panel discussions and education sessions throughout the event, covering artificial intelligence, workplace safety, revenue diversification, and more. A session on workforce amplification explored innovative strategies and practical solutions to support and enhance the well-being and effectiveness of caregivers.

"In healthcare, every one of our employees could leave us today and have another job by the end of the day," said Tarrah Lowry, chief operating officer at Empath Health. "We all know that. So we really need to be having conversations and investing in them and fixing the things that they're bringing to us."

Another panel explored strategies to engage Congress, federal regulators and managed care plans in advocating for updated reimbursement models and reduced regulations.

"Care at home can change the trajectory of our country – the costs and quality issues, the issues that families are facing," said Dr. Steve Landers, CEO of the National Alliance for Care at Home.

More than 60 organizations sponsored the AGILE conference and the AGILE Leadership Forum.

Eight high-performing organizations were recognized at the AGILE Distinction Awards ceremony for their commitment to quality, compliance, growth and innovation.

Marcylle Combs, president and owner of MAC Legacy, received the David Merk Enduring Legacy Award, a recognition that honors individuals who have shown a lifelong commitment to bringing the future of healthcare into the home.

AGILE 2026 will be May 4-6 in Dallas. Registration is open .

