HCI Energy Reports 90% Carbon Emissions Reduction And Over $650,000 In Cost Savings At Telecom Tower Sites

MENAFN - PR Newswire) HCI Energy's analysis of an off-grid telecom customer site in Canada demonstrates that the company's solution achieves a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions annually. An analysis of a potential customer site in New Mexico reveals an 85% reduction in capital expenses (CapEx) and a projected savings of $650,000 in operational costs over ten years. These findings position HCI Energy's technology as a breakthrough alternative to traditional power solutions in remote and mission-critical deployments.

Key Findings from HCI Energy's 2025 Reports:



Carbon Impact: A standard 30 kW diesel generator emits approximately 354,000 pounds of CO2 annually. In contrast, the Hybrid Power Shelter emits just 36,163 pounds per year, achieving a 90% reduction in emissions and eliminating over 317,000 pounds of CO2 per unit per year.

Capital Efficiency : The system also achieves an 85% reduction in CapEx by eliminating repetitive genset replacements and minimizing labor-intensive on-site build integration.

Operational Efficiency: The Hybrid Power Shelter's battery-forward design and intelligent load management capabilities slash generator runtime by 87%, requiring fuel servicing just three times per year and further reducing indirect emissions from logistics and maintenance by over 83%. Over a 10-year period, organizations can save more than $650,000 in operational expenses (OpEx) through reduced fuel, maintenance, and servicing.

Rapid ROI: The system pays for itself in under three years -a game-changing benchmark for remote power investments. Fuel Efficiency: Average annual fuel savings reached $53,090 thanks to the battery-forward approach, integrated renewables, and the generator's optimized runtime.

The company notes that results may vary by site location, renewable and storage options, and cost fluctuations in fuel, materials, and labor rates.

"These findings validate what our customers are already experiencing in the field-significant cost savings, faster ROI, and a resilient and reliable power supply that scales with demand," HCI Energy CEO, Joe Kessinger, said. "The Hybrid Power Shelter isn't just an environmental solution; it's a business decision that reduces CapEx and OpEx, minimizes risk, and delivers long-term value. We're enabling organizations to meet operational goals and sustainability mandates at the same time."

Backed by nearly a decade of engineering investment, HCI Energy's Hybrid Power Shelter integrates solar, wind, lithium-ion batteries, and a propane generator to deliver smart, battery-first power for critical communications infrastructure. This system not only ensures uninterrupted performance and real-time monitoring via HCI's proprietary Zero-glitch Power Module (ZPM) and myHCITM software but also transforms long-term power economics and sustainability in critical infrastructure deployments.

Leo Morton, Chairman of the Board at HCI Energy, emphasized the strategic significance of the findings: "At HCI Energy, we believe sustainability must be synonymous with reliability and performance. The Hybrid Power Shelter proves that innovation can reduce emissions, lower costs, and enhance energy security all at once. This is more than clean energy-it's smart infrastructure for a connected world."

A Scalable, Sustainable Solution

The Hybrid Power Shelter offers a robust, field-proven solution for organizations seeking to ensure reliable power and meet aggressive sustainability targets while improving operational efficiency. With active deployments in North America, the Caribbean, and around the world, HCI Energy provides uninterrupted reliable power while helping customers lower total cost of ownership, support ESG goals, and reduce environmental impact.

To learn more or to request a cost analysis for your site, email [email protected] .

See HCI Energy's power solutions in action. Visit HCI Energy at booth #137 at Connect(X) 2025 (May 13-14, Chicago) for a live tour of the Hybrid Power Shelter and discover first-hand how it cuts emissions, CapEx, and OpEx when compared to diesel-forward shelter solutions.

About HCI Energy, Inc.

HCI Energy, LLC provides smart, renewable power solutions for critical infrastructure around the world. The Hybrid Power Shelter , integrated with HCI's proprietary Zero-glitch Power Module (ZPM) , combines the latest in power technology to ensure round-the-clock, uninterrupted power that lowers operational cost while facilitating crucial business and community operations in a sustainable and eco-friendly way.

SOURCE HCI Energy