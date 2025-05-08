Trustcommerce, A Sphere Company, Wins Medtech Breakthrough Award For Payment Innovation

Healthcare financial technology company wins for Cloud Payments solution

CHICAGO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustCommerce®, a Sphere Company and leading provider of end-to-end integrated healthcare payments and security software, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Healthcare Payments Innovation Award" in the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

TrustCommerce was recognized for Cloud Payments, its easy-to-implement validated point-to-point encryption (vP2PE), EMV, and NFC capable card-present solution which lets providers meet the high digital expectations of modern payments. Integrated with industry-leading electronic health record (EHR) systems such as Epic, Cloud Payments enhances the patient financial experience while ensuring healthcare organizations meet the highest security and compliance standards.

"We are honored to receive the 'Healthcare Payments Innovation Award' from MedTech Breakthrough," said John Welch, Chief Product Officer, TrustCommerce, a Sphere Company. "Cloud Payments focuses on both provider efficiency and patient convenience, inspired by innovations in the retail sector. Our solution exemplifies how healthcare payments can be simplified and transformed to enhance the overall patient experience."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories-including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and beyond-the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year's program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

"TrustCommerce's Cloud Payments delivers a modern, secure, and flexible payment solution tailored to the needs of healthcare providers and patients. In today's connected world, healthcare providers are looking to meet the high digital expectations of modern patients," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "By integrating modern payment technologies and removing implementation barriers, Cloud Payments addresses key industry challenges such as administrative burden and fragmented payment workflows, empowering providers to focus on what they do best - caring for patients."

About TrustCommerce®

TrustCommerce®, a Sphere company, is the leading financial technology company trusted by the nation's largest health systems. The TrustCommerce integrated payment platform can reduce friction and facilitate secure, compliant patient payments. Using TrustCommerce to enhance the patient financial experience and untangle payment workflows, clients can securely process payments anytime and be connected with core software including EHRs and PMs. Our integrated software and payments solutions help organizations increase payment collection while delivering industry-leading security and compliance instruments, and a single payment stack standardized for reporting and reconciliation. Learn more at trustcommerce.

