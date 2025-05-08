Genmab Announces Financial Results For The First Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) May 8, 2025 Copenhagen, Denmark;

Interim Report for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 Highlights

EPKINLY ® (epcoritamab) approved by the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for additional indication as a treatment for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL)

Rinatabart sesutecan (Rina-S ® ) continues to show encouraging antitumor activity in patients with advanced ovarian cancer in data presented at the 2025 Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer ® (SGO)

Tivdak ® (tisotumab vedotin) approved by the Japan MHLW and by the European Commission (EC) as the first and only antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) approved in both Japan and the European Union (EU) for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer after prior therapy Gen mab r evenue increase d 19% compared to the first quarter of 2024, to $715 million “Our commitment to advancing our late-stage programs was reflected in the progress we made in the first quarter of the year. Both EPKINLY and Tivdak expanded their reach with approvals in additional territories and the updated Rina-S data presented at SGO reinforces its potential as a treatment option for patients with advanced ovarian cancer,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. Financial Performance First Quarter of 2025

Revenue was $715 million for the first three months of 2025 compared to $603 million for the first three months of 2024. The increase of $112 million, or 19%, was primarily driven by higher DARZALEX® and Kesimpta® royalties achieved under our collaborations with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Novartis Pharma AG (Novartis), respectively, and EPKINLY net product sales.

Royalty revenue was $589 million in the first three months of 2025 compared to $452 million in the first three months of 2024, an increase of $137 million, or 30%. The increase in royalties was driven by higher net sales of DARZALEX and Kesimpta.

Net sales of DARZALEX (daratumumab), including sales of the subcutaneous (SC) product (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj, sold under the tradename DARZALEX FASPRO® in the U.S.) by J&J were $3,237 million in the first three months of 2025 compared to $2,692 million in the first three months of 2024, an increase of $545 million or 20%.

Total costs and operating expenses were $527 million in the first three months of 2025 compared to $487 million in the first three months of 2024. The increase of $40 million, or 8%, was driven by the expansion of our product pipeline, including Rina-S, the continued development of Genmab's broader organizational capabilities as well as profit-sharing amounts payable to AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie) related to EPKINLY sales.

Operating profit was $188 million in the first three months of 2025 compared to $116 million in the first three months of 2024. Net financial items resulted in income of $56 million for the first three months of 2025 compared to $133 million in the first three months of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in foreign exchange impacts driven by the change in functional currency of Genmab A/S on January 1, 2025.

Outlook

Genmab is maintaining its 2025 financial guidance published on February 12, 2025. Other Matters

Both the functional currency of the Genmab A/S legal entity and the presentation currency of the condensed consolidated financials statements have been changed from DKK to USD effective January 1, 2025. The change in functional currency has been implemented with prospective effect. The change in presentation currency has been implemented with retrospective effect. Comparative figures for prior periods have been restated accordingly.

Conference Call

Genmab will hold a conference call to discuss the results for the first quarter of 2025 today, Thursday, May 8, at 6:00 pm CEST, 5:00 pm BST or 12:00 pm EDT. To join the call please use the below registration link. Registered participants will receive an email with a link to access dial-in information as well as a unique personal PIN: . A live and archived webcast of the call and relevant slides will be available at .

