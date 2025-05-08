Inmar Intelligence Expands MMCAP Relationship With New Medical Waste Management Contract

New contract brings secure drug take-back and sharps programs to over 34,500 MMCAP facilities, helping government-run providers meet compliance requirements, reduce risk, and protect community health

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmar Intelligence , a leader in healthcare logistics and compliance solutions, today announced a new contract with MMCAP , a national cooperative purchasing organization that serves public-sector healthcare facilities. The agreement expands their long-standing relationship to include medical and pharmaceutical waste management services, giving members access to Inmar's full suite of secure drug disposal and sharps management programs.

Across the country, public-sector healthcare organizations face growing pressure to manage pharmaceutical waste safely while navigating a complex mix of DEA , EPA , and state regulations. Many facilities, especially those with limited resources, struggle to implement secure disposal programs that prevent diversion , protect patients, and reduce environmental harm . The risks range from medication misuse to community exposure, and they are real and rising.

Inmar's suite of waste management solutions offers a turnkey, cost-effective path to compliance. These services help reduce risk, simplify operations, and enable MMCAP members to take proactive steps in support of patient safety, environmental health, and responsible drug stewardship. With a proven track record and deep regulatory expertise, Inmar helps government-run and nonprofit facilities meet today's standards while preparing for tomorrow's oversight.

The expanded contract introduces four key Inmar programs to MMCAP members:



Consumer Drug Take-Back Receptacles (CDTB) - Secure, DEA-compliant receptacles for on-site disposal of unused or expired medications. MMCAP members, such as eligible public health clinics or correctional facilities, can install these units to support safe drug disposal for patients, reduce diversion risks, and meet regulatory expectations for community drug stewardship.

Sponsored Consumer Drug Take-Back Receptacles (SCDTB) - A fully funded version of the CDTB program made possible through Inmar's manufacturer partnerships. Eligible MMCAP members in states with extended producer responsibility laws may qualify to receive and operate these drug take-back receptacles at no cost, expanding access to secure disposal without impacting budget. California Sharps (CA Sharps) Program - A compliant mail-back program that provides California-based members with safe, prepaid sharps disposal kits for community use. This helps MMCAP members meet California's specific sharps waste regulations while protecting patients and staff from needle-stick injuries and biohazard exposure.

Inmar's ability to align national programs with state-level mandates helps MMCAP members avoid costly compliance gaps and expand access to essential services. In states with extended producer responsibility laws, including California, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, and Washington, eligible facilities may receive fully sponsored drug take-back solutions that lower costs and increase community impact.

"This agreement reflects our continued commitment to helping MMCAP members solve complex challenges with simple, scalable solutions," said Brian Nightengale, President, Healthcare at Inmar Intelligence. "From drug take-back to sharps disposal, our programs are designed to meet evolving regulatory needs while supporting safer, more sustainable communities. We're proud to serve as a trusted partner in helping government-run healthcare facilities strengthen both compliance and care delivery."

MMCAP is a national cooperative purchasing organization serving more than 34,500 government and nonprofit member facilities across all 50 states. The expansion of its agreement with Inmar comes at a critical moment, as regulatory scrutiny around pharmaceutical waste intensifies and healthcare organizations seek efficient, compliant solutions that improve both operational outcomes and community safety.

