Xcures Joins Civitas Networks For Health

xCures AI Platform transforms medical records into actionable insights to improve patient outcomes.

- Mika Newton - CEO xCuresOAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- xCures , a pioneer in AI-driven healthcare data solutions, today announced it has joined Civitas Networks for Health , the nation's largest national network of its kind. Civitas brings together member organizations that use health data and cross-sector, multistakeholder strategies to improve health at the local, regional, state, and national levels.“Joining Civitas aligns with our mission to build an interoperable healthcare ecosystem where clinical data can be securely transformed into meaningful insights,” said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures.“Our collaboration with Civitas will expand our ability to support complex care decisions and access to real-world evidence that can ultimately improve patient outcomes.xCures operates a clinical data platform that gathers, structures and standardizes patient data to support better care and outcomes across healthcare providers. Its AI-enabled platform harmonizes medical records to extract actionable insights. The company partners with stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem, including provider systems, diagnostics, and telehealth, facilitating easy access to patient-specific clinical information and driving more informed, timely decisions.“As the leading voice and convener for organizations using data to improve health across communities nationwide, we are thrilled to welcome xCures to the Civitas membership,” said Jolie Ritzo, Interim CEO of Civitas Networks for Health.“As AI continues to shape the future of the health industry, having innovative leaders like xCures at the table will be critical in helping our members navigate new tools and opportunities. We're excited for xCures to join our network of 160+ members dedicated to advancing health and health care - and we look forward to them introducing their work to our community at this year's Annual Conference in their home state of California.”About xCuresFounded in 2018, xCures operates a healthcare data platform that automatically retrieves medical records from any US care site and normalizes and structures them into a searchable database.Assisted by artificial intelligence, the platform auto-extracts source-verifiable, configurable checklists and natural language patient summaries to give fast and easy access to the right clinical information needed to deliver care. For more information, contact ... or visitAbout Civitas Networks for HealthCivitas Networks for Health is a national nonprofit collaborative of over 160 member organizations dedicated to improving health through health information exchange, data use, and cross-sector collaboration. Civitas educates the private sector and policymakers on interoperability, quality, care coordination, health equity, and cost-effectiveness. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Civitas also leads multi-site grant-funded initiatives and amplifies the voices of local health innovators on the national stage. To learn more, visit .

