DATAMARK Technologies Names Washington D.C. Office Of Unified Communications 9-1-1 Center Of The Year

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK Technologies , a leader in interoperable location services for Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1), announced that the Washington D.C. Office of Unified Communications is the recipient of its 9-1-1 Center of the Year Award. This prestigious award, presented during National Public Safety Telecommunicator's Week, honors the unwavering dedication and exceptional efforts of the first first responders in the heart of the nation's capital city.

"National Public Safety Telecommunicator's Week is about recognizing the unsung heroes who answer our nation's 9-1-1 calls," said Robert Murphy, Chief Revenue Officer at DATAMARK Technologies. "DATAMARK Technologies established the 9-1-1 Center of the Year Award to celebrate their devotion, expertise and impact of 9-1-1 call centers. The communications center at our nation's capital faced unprecedented challenges in 2024-2025, and we are proud to recognize its exemplary contributions with this award."

The Washington D.C. Office of Unified Communications is the lifeline for both 9-1-1 and 3-1-1 operations in the nation's capital, serving over 700,000 residents and welcoming more than 29 million tourists annually. In 2024 alone, this dedicated team processed an astounding 3.1 million calls. The year 2025 presented unprecedented challenges, yet the team rose to the occasion, managing 9-1-1 operations for critical events such as the presidential inauguration, the January 6th electoral vote certification, former President Jimmy Carter's funeral and the tragic plane crash over the Potomac on January 29th-all while maintaining their daily responsibilities. DATAMARK Technologies recognizes the Washington D.C. Office of Unified Communications with this award to acknowledge these extraordinary efforts and unwavering commitment.

"The Washington D.C. Office of Unified Communications is a highly skilled and tenacious group of individuals who work tirelessly to keep this community and tourist population safe," said Tipi Brookins, Chief of Staff, Washington D.C. Office of Unified Communications. "This award is significant to our team because it acknowledges the skills, dedication and expertise of the entire center."

In recognizing the Washington D.C. Office of Unified Communications with the 9-1-1 Center of the Year award, DATAMARK Technologies underscores the vital role these dedicated professionals play in ensuring public safety. Their exceptional performance during critical events and daily operations exemplifies the unwavering commitment and resilience of the nation's original first responders. As DATAMARK Technologies celebrated National Public Safety Telecommunicator's Week, the team honored the unsung heroes who answer 9-1-1 calls across the country and acknowledged their indispensable contributions to local communities.

About DATAMARK Technologies

DATAMARK Technologies provides a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines interoperability for the public safety industry. The company combines DATAMARK, Michael Baker International's public safety division known for best-in-class geographic information systems (GIS) data management and software solutions, with Digital Data Technologies, LLC (DDT), a top-tier Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) location services provider.

This strategic union heralds a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines geospatial data management for the public safety industry. DATAMARK Technologies offers a fully integrated solution that empowers public safety agencies to manage, maintain and leverage GIS data to the highest industry standards. The unified approach breaks down barriers of data silos to improve call routing accuracy, offer seamless discrepancy resolution and provide unwavering location fidelity for call takers with enhanced interoperability.

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE DATAMARK Technologies

