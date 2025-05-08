Loanpass Acquires PMI Rate Pro To Expand Mortgage Insurance End-To-End Capabilities

The Industry's Next Generation Product, Pricing, Eligibility & Automated Underwriting Engine

- Bill Roy, CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LoanPASS , a leader in loan pricing and decisioning software, today announced the acquisition of PMI Rate Pro , a Kansas-based fintech specializing in API-driven private mortgage insurance (PMI) pricing technology. The acquisition brings together two innovators in mortgage tech to deliver the industry's most comprehensive and connected platform for product configuration, pricing, eligibility, and mortgage insurance quoting.

With this strategic move, LoanPASS will offer a fully integrated PMI quoting and ordering experience from within its rules and decisioning engine - giving lenders access to all six national PMI providers through a single API. The result: faster, more accurate quotes, reduced manual effort, and better pricing options for borrowers.

"Together, LoanPASS and PMI Rate Pro deliver a unified system for pricing and mortgage insurance, elevating the lending experience for our customers," said Bill Roy, Founder & CEO of LoanPASS. "This integration brings speed, accuracy, and control to the forefront-allowing lenders to manage product pricing and PMI through one modern interface."

PMI Rate Pro's platform was designed to simplify one of the most fragmented parts of the mortgage process. Instead of building and maintaining six individual PMI integrations, lenders and tech platforms can now connect once to PMI Rate Pro's single, unified API-saving time and development resources.

"We built our PMI technology to be modern, flexible, and easy to integrate with LOS, PPE, and POS systems," said Nomi Smith, CEO of PMI Rate Pro. "Joining LoanPASS is a natural next step. Together, we're building the kind of connected infrastructure the mortgage industry has needed for years."

PMI Rate Pro will retain its brand identity and continue operating independently, with full support from LoanPASS for its current lender clients and software integrations. Both teams are committed to uninterrupted service and will collaborate to further expand platform capabilities and tech partnerships.

The acquisition positions LoanPASS to serve a broader market and enable fully integrated lending workflows-from pricing through PMI ordering-on a single platform.

________________________________________

About LoanPASS

LoanPASS is a next-gen product, pricing, and decisioning engine for mortgage lenders. The system's no-code, rules-based SaaS platform gives lenders full control over product eligibility and pricing, with API integration into LOS, POS, and CRM systems. LoanPASS was named 2024 HousingWire Vanguard for innovation.

About PMI Rate Pro

PMI Rate Pro is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance technology. Based in Overland Park, KS, the company offers a single API that delivers real-time PMI quotes, ordering, and risk allocation from all six national PMI providers-simplifying one of the most complex parts of mortgage technology integrations.

Tags: @loanpass #SaaS #lending #fintech #mortgage

Bill Mitchell

LoanPASS

+1 561-254-5971

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.