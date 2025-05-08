NIKON TOUR KICKS OFF IN CHICAGO, COMING SOON TO VARIOUS U.S. CITIES

Pop-Up Kiosks & Creator Experience Hub Will Also Bring the Newest Mirrorless Cameras to Regional Creators

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Be on the lookout for Nikon in your favorite U.S. hotspots starting this spring, as the camera brand kicks off its first-ever Nikon Tour. Nikon's team of experts will be traversing the country in an eye-catching branded SUV, hosting a variety of consumer-focused activations in various US cities, including Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Houston. The Nikon Tour is a combination of mobile and pop-up experiential events with the intent of giving photographers, videographers and content creators time with Nikon experts and the new Nikon Z5II and Z50II mirrorless cameras.

"We want to get our latest mirrorless camera models into people's hands, letting them experience first-hand how Nikon can empower their creative potential," said Fumiko Kawabata, Sr. Vice President, Marketing and Planning, Nikon Inc.

Starting in Chicago, Nikon's team of experts will be traveling across the country to provide creators of all kinds with the opportunity to touch and try Nikon's newest gear. Each stop will offer a different and distinct experience brimming with local flavor and personality. Official Nikon Creators, Ambassadors, local artists and influencers will join the tour to host can't-miss meet-ups, stylized workshops and photo walks focusing on different styles of photography. From captivating portraits to street photography or glorious landscapes and nature, there will be something for everyone. As a bonus, attendees will leave the event with all their captured photo and video content either on an SD card, their smart device or phone to keep and share.

In addition to the Mobile Tour, the Nikon Mobile Kiosk will be appearing in four key locations throughout the 2025-2026 season. The Kiosk will be a focal point for guided photo walks, local photo guides and product trial opportunities. The Tour will culminate with a 10-day Creator Experience Hub event that will be open to the public, which will be announced Summer/Fall 2025.

The Nikon Tour will kick off in Chicago from May 18 – May 24, featuring photo walks with Nikon Ambassador Audrey Woulard (@AudreyWoulard ) and Creator Lauren Ashley Grenda (@LaurenAshleyStudios ). Other future stops for the Nikon Tour include Los Angeles (September 2025), San Diego (September 2025), Phoenix (November 2025) and Houston (December 2025). A more detailed schedule will be available at a later date, and for Information on future tour stops, visit nikonusa/tour.

To register for the Chicago events: Click Here

Schedule Information for Chicago Mobile Tour



Sunday, May 18 in Aurora, IL w/ Lauren Ashley

Monday, May 19 @Chicago Photo Class w/ Nick Sinnott

Tuesday, May 20 @ Lincoln Park Conservatory w/ Lauren Ashley

Wednesday, May 21 @ Chicago Photo Class w/ Gerri Whitley

Thursday, May 22 @ Chicago Photo Class w/ Audrey Woulard

Friday, May 23 @ River Esplanade Park w / Audrey Woulard Saturday, May 24 in Aurora, IL w/ Audrey Woulard

About Nikon's Newest Mirrorless Cameras – The Nikon Z5II and Z50II

The Nikon Z50II combines a full range of fun, creativity-enhancing features with the superior performance of Nikon's latest mirrorless technology. This is the simple-to-use yet powerful camera that creators will always want to bring along, whether shooting portraits, landscapes, a great night out or an epic trip. This is Nikon's first APS-C / DX format camera to feature the powerful EXPEED 7 processing engine, the same found in the pro-grade Nikon Z8 and Z9. The Z50II makes it easier than ever to experience immersive image quality, with blazing fast and precise autofocus as well as fast frame rates up to 30 fps, superb low-light capabilities, advanced video features and extensive control of colors.

The new full-frame / FX format Nikon Z5II is an entirely new generation of intermediate-level camera that miraculously manages to fit the latest high-end features into a lightweight camera body that will help kickstart any creative spark. The new Nikon Z5II uses the high-power EXPEED 7 image processor, affording incredible levels of performance and extremely fast AF with subject detection powered by deep learning (AI) technology. In addition, the new camera now utilizes a highly sensitive back-illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor for beautiful rendering of textures and details, even in dimly lit situations such as indoors or nighttime landscapes, with minimal noise. The Z5II further fuels your creative drive with a dedicated Picture Control button and innovative tools like Imaging Recipes and Flexible Color Picture Controls, all of which help users create a truly distinctive look with unparalleled creative control of colors.

For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the vast collection of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire line of Z series cameras, please visit nikonusa .

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit , which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Instagram , TikTok , Threads , YouTube , Facebook and X .

Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

SOURCE Nikon Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED