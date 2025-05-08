Xsolis’ Dragonfly Wins “Clinical Efficiency Innovation Award” In 2025 Medtech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xsolis , an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the“Clinical Efficiency Innovation Award” in the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program for their Dragonfly product. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards is conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

Xsolis' AI-driven SaaS platform uses real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient. The next generation of the company's platform was launched in late 2024 as Dragonfly . The enhanced solution enables the use of predictive AI to support nurses and caregivers by removing redundant tasks, enables interoperability and data sharing between other native systems, and provides AI-driven length of stay management.

“Xsolis is committed to streamlining the healthcare industry's friction points – reducing unnecessary and crippling administrative waste to create a sustainable industry,” said Joan Butters, co-founder and CEO of Xsolis.“We developed Dragonfly to empower health systems and health plans to align on medical necessity and care transition decisions earlier in the process so they can take productivity and collaboration to the next level.” Butters added,“The introduction of generative AI, alongside our industry-leading predictive AI, will enable Dragonfly users to further improve efficiency, increase accuracy, and drive better patient outcomes. We thank MedTech Breakthrough for this prestigious recognition among our peers.”

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories - including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and beyond - the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year's program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

“Dragonfly meets the evolving needs of health systems and health plans, improving patient care management. Almost a trillion dollars are spent annually on administrative costs in U.S. healthcare, with the greatest area of stress and complexity being payer challenges, according to a 2024 survey of revenue cycle leaders from the Healthcare Financial Management Association,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough.“Xsolis' shared application of objective data and predictive analytics has the potential to transform unnecessary payer-provider friction and administrative work. Xsolis has been uniquely solving both of these issues with Dragonfly's comprehensive data and insights, allowing for more clinician focus, transparency and collaboration between stakeholders, prioritizing patient care.”

