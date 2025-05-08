LGI Workforce Pro Wins “Best Overall Health Administration Software” In 2025 Medtech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that LGI Healthcare Solutions Inc ., a Canadian leader in healthcare IT, has been selected as winner of the“Best Overall Health Administration Software” award in the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of LGI Workforce Pro in empowering Canadian healthcare organizations to optimize operations and improve staff satisfaction to help deliver exceptional patient care. The workforce solution integrates scheduling, payroll, and human resource management to simplify complex administrative processes, such as aligning shift assignments with collective agreement rules and managing compliance requirements while improving overall operational flow.

“Our unified web platform optimizes efficiency and compliance within healthcare systems. Its true strength lies in its fully integrated design, delivering a level of functionality and operational impact that single-purpose tools simply can't match,” said Michel Desgagné, President and CEO at LGI Healthcare Solutions.“This award from MedTech Breakthrough reinforces our commitment to improving performance in healthcare by combining our passion for the industry with our collective expertise to help our clients deliver better care.”

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care.

This year's program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

“From turnaround to specialty gaps to workforce regulations, healthcare systems are challenged to streamline HR, scheduling, and payroll,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough.“LGI Workforce Pro stands as a catalyst for change in healthcare workforce management, combining innovative technology with a user-friendly interface to address the critical needs of healthcare administrators and staff. We're so pleased to award LGI Healthcare Solutions with the 2025 award for 'Best Overall Health Administration Software!'”

LGI Workforce Pro includes automated scheduling with intuitive auto call-out capabilities to maintain continuous care, employee self-service tools that enhance engagement, and real-time time and attendance tracking powered by advanced biometric verification. The platform also streamlines complex payroll processing, centralizes human resources management, and supports talent development through integrated onboarding, learning, and performance management.

By bringing these capabilities together in a single, unified platform, LGI Workforce Pro helps healthcare organizations optimize efficiency, maintain compliance, and retain top talent. These strengths are what make LGI Workforce Pro truly worthy of recognition as the“Best Overall Health Administration Software.”

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LGI Healthcare Solutions

For over 40 years, LGI Healthcare Solutions has distinguished itself through a rich and diversified solutions portfolio. We help improve the performance of healthcare facilities and the experience of their staff and patients. We serve thousands of facilities across Canada, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France.

