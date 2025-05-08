Validic Named “Best Connected Health Platform” In 2025 Medtech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that Validic , a leader in healthcare technology innovation, has been selected as winner of the“Best Connected Health Platform” award in the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Validic's breakthrough healthcare data connectivity platform, Validic InformTM, is a connected ecosystem of 600+ consumer and clinical health devices designed to enable organizations to monitor, measure, and derive data insights on outcomes, engagement, and adherence to patient health goals. Some of the most recognizable health systems, health plans, life sciences and wellness organizations use Validic to obtain and integrate Patient-Generated Health Data (PGHD) into their workflow regardless of device manufacturer or connectivity type.

The company delivers standardized, normalized data through a secure, HIPAA-compliant connection from a variety of wearables, health apps, and in-home medical devices. Validic's continuous, real-time PGHD streaming from home health devices powers use cases that require timely and accurate patient data, including care-at-home programs such as acute transitions of care, chronic disease management, high-risk pregnancy, weight management with GLP-1s, and more.



Health plans and health systems benefit further from PGHD with Validic ImpactTM, an EHR-integrated remote patient management (RPM) solution. The EHR-integrated solution provides longitudinal personal health data to power population-level programs to improve performance of value-based care contracts and patient-centered initiatives around health outcomes and engagement. Validic ImpactTM is fully integrated and provides real-time flowsheet writes, intelligent secure message escalations to provider inbaskets and inbasket pools, visual integrations, and generative AI summaries without ever leaving the EHR.

“Clinical decisions are improved when clinicians have the complete picture of a patient's health, which includes everyday personal health data. We appreciate MedTech Breakthrough for the 'Best Connected Health Platform' award, which recognizes our platform as the largest ecosystem of connected personal health apps and devices in the healthcare industry,” said Drew Schiller, co-founder and CEO at Validic.“We'll continue to advance technologies that ensure every patient receives personalized, timely guidance, interventions, and interactions with their care team.”

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories-including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and beyond-the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year's program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

“Validic enables organizations to deliver high-touch and personalized chronic condition management, remote care, and support for healthy living,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough.“As healthcare's first streaming platform providing access to patient-generated health data - directly within the EHR, Validic provides organizations with a single connection point for near-real-time patient data. This integration and their use of advanced technology like AI ensures that consumers and clinicians have the insights they need for any successful wellness journey.”

Validic has also recently launched a digital RPM assistant within Validic ImpactTM that harnesses the power of Generative AI to analyze and summarize patient data trends. The RPM assistant transforms complex patient data into simple, actionable summaries, accessible in a patient's chart in Epic and Oracle Health EHR clinical workflows.

Leveraging GenAI, the solution automatically interprets changes in key health metrics, like blood glucose levels, blood pressure, and more, providing insights between patient reviews. Clinicians can edit, approve, and save these summaries to the patient's chart to maintain documentation compliance.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Validic

Validic Inc. is a digital health and intelligent digital care solutions company dedicated to improving the quality of human life by making personal data actionable. Through its technology and services platform, Validic delivers solutions to healthcare providers and organizations that improve operational efficiency and health outcomes.

CONTACT: Media Contact Steve Johansson ... 213.255.3658