Telecom4good Launches Cisco Meraki Nonprofit Advantage Program: Save 51% To 60% On Equipment And Licenses

Telecom4Good, a nonprofit resource supporting 387 humanitarian organizations across 102 countries and over 3,092 NGO offices.

Deep discounts -$14.5M+ already saved by leading nonprofits including Goodwill, Samaritan's Purse, and ASPCA.

- Robert Anderson, Founder and CEO, Telecom4GoodSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TELECOM4GOOD , the nation's largest nonprofit-focused Cisco Meraki partner, today announced the launch of the Cisco Meraki Nonprofit Advantage Program - an exclusive opportunity for nonprofits to upgrade their network infrastructure with 51% to 60% off enterprise-grade Cisco Meraki equipment and licenses. The program also provides no-cost strategic planning and staff training, removing the barriers nonprofits often face when modernizing their IT environments.With over $14.5 million saved for nonprofits including Goodwill Industries, ASPCA, and Samaritan's Purse, Telecom4Good is empowering nonprofit organizations to achieve enterprise-level networking capabilities without breaking their budgets.UNLOCK ENTERPRISE NETWORKING WITHOUT THE ENTERPRISE PRICE TAGNonprofits increasingly rely on secure, scalable, and reliable networks to serve their communities.The CISCO MERAKI NONPROFIT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM helps them:.✅ Save 51% to 60% on Cisco Meraki hardware and licenses.✅ Free Remote Network Planning and Staff Training.✅ Risk-Free 30-Day Trials.✅ Twice-Yearly Meraki Dashboard Reviews at No Cost.✅ Ongoing Support Focused Exclusively on Nonprofits“Most nonprofits overpay for IT infrastructure they don't need or struggle with outdated networks that limit their impact,” said Robert Anderson, Founder and CEO of Telecom4Good.“We created this program to give nonprofits access to the same enterprise-grade technology with nonprofit-specific discounts, support, and freedom.”WHAT NONPROFIT LEADERS ARE SAYING"I can't express how appreciative I am to be able to partner with the Telecom4Good team. They always bring the best pricing, understand the needs of our organization around the globe, and always strive to help us meet the requirements. Telecom4Good always has our best interest at heart and is more of a partner than a vendor."- Chris Shelton, International IT Global Support Services, Information Technology, Samaritan's PurseREADY TO UPGRADE YOUR NONPROFIT'S NETWORK?Schedule your free nonprofit strategy session today: (Easy online scheduling available!)LIMITED CISCO FISCAL YEAR-END DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE NOW - Act before July 24, 2025 to maximize savings!ABOUT TELECOM4GOODTelecom4Good is a nonprofit technology partner dedicated exclusively to helping other nonprofits and NGOs around the world build stronger, smarter, and more affordable network infrastructure. As Cisco Meraki's largest US nonprofit-focused partner, Telecom4Good offers deeply discounted pricing, no-cost network strategy, and hands-on support to help nonprofits achieve their missions through technology.DISCOVER HOW TELECOM4GOOD IS TRANSFORMING NONPROFIT IT:CONTACT US: ...

Robert Anderson

Telecom4Good

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.