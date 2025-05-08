Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lake Victoria Gold Ltd

2025-05-08 10:07:43
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:05 AM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd : Announces that it has formally engaged Nesch Mintech Tanzania Limited to conduct an independent commissioning audit and technical due diligence of the gold processing plant owned by Nyati Resources Limited. This work supports LVG's evaluation of a proposed joint venture with Nyati, focused on regional gold processing and development in Tanzania. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading unchanged at $0.20.

Full Press Release:

