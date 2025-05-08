Finch AI Launches Solutions In AWS Marketplace

RESTON, Va., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finch AI, a leading developer of trusted AI-enabled solutions for government and commercial enterprises, announced today that its solutions are now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Finch AI currently offers three innovative, AI-driven products. They include Finch for Text, which is an entity intelligence solution that leverages our proprietary approach to semantic understanding and a retrieval augmented generation pipeline to provide a non-negotiable base layer for getting data ready for use in AI applications; Finch Analyst, which is an AI-powered discovery and exploration surface where users can interact with their data and the inherent relationships within it from a single pane of glass; and Finch Insight Reports, which are AI-enabled entity intelligence reports that can be generated in seconds and shared instantly and easily with key stakeholders.

Each product in the Finch AI portfolio is adept at learning from and analyzing vast amounts of data across diverse sources. They are designed for sectors where data is dense, decisions are critical, and precision and timeliness of information are paramount. Using expert-curated knowledge as a foundation, users can navigate the complexities of diverse data to deliver actionable insights efficiently. The result is a cost-effective solution that provides the depth of analysis usually requiring a large team of human experts.

With Finch AI's solutions, users can:



Surface critical insights in real time - Teams can transform unstructured data into actionable insights in real time.

Gain deeper insights with generative AI and agentic learning –Finch software enables seamless data retrieval, accelerates decision making, automates insightful summaries and facilitates real-time analysis. It creates data-driven scenarios, generating comprehensive reports and revealing hidden connections. Perform adaptive intelligence for evolving insights - Using advanced machine learning algorithms, the solutions continually refine their ability to deliver valuable insights, learning from each new piece of data they encounter. This means that as the user's data grows and changes, so does the platform's understanding, enabling it to provide more nuanced and relevant insights over time.

"By making Finch AI's offerings accessible via the AWS Marketplace, we're delivering state-of-the-art capabilities in a more timely and streamlined way," said Finch AI CEO and Chairman Steve Baldwin. "This milestone is important for our company but even more important for our customers with critical missions, allowing them access solutions that will help to solve their most pressing challenges."

Finch AI core offerings are now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information, please visit the Finch AI page on AWS Marketplace .

Contact: [email protected]

