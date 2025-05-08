MECC Launches Advanced Digital System For Radiation Licensing

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, through its Radiation Protection Department, has launched a state-of-the-art digital system for processing radiation license applications for companies and institutions operating in the field. This initiative is part of the Ministry's broader efforts to drive digital transformation and enhance the quality of public services.

The newly launched system is designed to streamline administrative procedures and improve service efficiency for both citizens and residents. It aligns with the national vision of accelerating government performance and expanding access to digital services.

Director of the Radiation Protection Department Eng Abdulrahman Al-Abduljabbar, stated that the system was developed following a comprehensive series of technical evaluations and readiness assessments. He emphasized that the platform is continuously being refined based on feedback from auditing, licensing, and inspection teams, as well as the Central Radiation Laboratory.

Looking ahead, Al-Abduljabbar noted that the next phase will involve expanding the scope of digital services and integrating the system with several national agencies to foster intergovernmental collaboration-particularly in the area of importing radioactive materials and devices, which accounted for approximately 70,000 customs shipments over the past two years.

An expert, Najla Al-Muhannadi highlighted that the system offers more than 60 digital services, covering every stage of the licensing process-from application submission to final approval and printing. She emphasized the platform's user-friendly interface and high-speed performance, allowing users to track their applications in real time.

She also noted that the Ministry has implemented comprehensive training programs for its staff and for the businesses and institutions using the system, resulting in high levels of user readiness and satisfaction among early adopters involved in pilot testing.

Head of the Licensing Section at the Radiation Protection Department Abdul Latif Al-Sadah, affirmed that the department follows a rigorous approach in evaluating submitted applications to ensure compliance with regulatory standards. He pointed out that approximately 3,300 radiation licenses were issued over the past two years-an indicator of the growing demand and the critical need for a robust electronic system to support it.

To ensure a smooth transition to the new system, the department organized workshops and training sessions, and published instructional materials on its official website to facilitate adoption and promote effective usage.

Through this initiative, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change aims to advance the digitalization of government services, simplify service delivery, and support national efforts to safeguard the environment while ensuring the safe and peaceful use of radiation technologies in medicine, industry, agriculture, and scientific research.