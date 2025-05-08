Jet Parts Engineering Acquires Percival Aviation And Cima Aviation

SEATTLE, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Parts Engineering ("JPE" or the "Company"), a provider of PMA parts, DER repairs, and MRO services for aircraft in the aftermarket, is pleased to announce two strategic acquisitions: Cima Aviation ("Cima"), an MRO services provider specializing in fuel and hydraulic repairs; and Percival Aviation ("Percival"), an engineering, design and manufacturing operation for aircraft interiors components. The acquisitions further strengthen JPE's mission to offer comprehensive aftermarket solutions to its global network of commercial, cargo, regional, and military aircraft customers.

Vance Street Capital ("Vance Street") originally invested in JPE in July 2018 and completed a single-asset a continuation fund in 2023 to support the Company's organic growth initiatives and acquisition strategy. Under Vance Street's ownership, the Company has increased its capacity and speed-to-completion of new part development with additional engineering resources, developed new repair capabilities, invested in cutting edge infrastructure and systems, continued to build out a talented management team and completed seven add-on acquisitions, including Cima and Percival.

Founded with a focus on delivering reliable maintenance solutions on critical aircraft subsystems, Cima Aviation has built a reputation for technical proficiency, customer service, and fast turnaround times. The company's expertise in fuel repairs complements JPE's existing capabilities, including PMA parts and DER repairs, creating a more diversified, integrated service provider. The acquisition of Cima Aviation will allow JPE to deliver more value to its repair customers.

Percival Aviation, based in Fareham, Hampshire, UK, has been a trusted supplier in the aviation industry, specializing in aircraft interiors and associated equipment. The company has been undergoing a significant growth plan to expand its overseas presence, aiming to be the aviation industry's supplier of choice for engineered interior solutions.

"The acquisitions mark another milestone in JPE's strategic expansion, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of proprietary maintenance solutions in the aviation industry," said Nic Janneck, Partner at Vance Street. "The partnership with Cima and Percival will allow JPE to deliver even greater value through expanded service offerings, reduced turnaround times, and enhanced technical support."

XLCS Partners and Zumpano Castro acted as financial and legal advisors to Cima. Quercus Corporate Finance and Blake Morgan LLP acted as financial and legal advisors to Percival. Vedder Price LLP acted as legal advisors to Vance Street and JPE. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Jet Parts Engineering

A recognized leader in the development of PMA parts, DER repairs and MRO services for aircraft, Jet Parts Engineering is devoted to providing a better spare parts solution to our worldwide network of airline and MRO partners. Jet Parts helps its customers save on component maintenance costs with OEM-alternative solutions and reduced lead times. Its ecommerce portal provides customers with immediate access to price, availability, technical information, order placement and tracking. Jet Parts Engineering's staff is comprised of some of the best and brightest in aerospace – our people are the best part.

About Vance Street Capital LLC

Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the industrial technology, medical, life science, aerospace and defense sectors. Vance Street works with management teams and family owners to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information please visit: .

Media Contact:

Natalie Yates

Head of Business Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Vance Street Capital

